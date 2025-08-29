PYTH Surges 50% to $0.1867 After US Government Partnership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:46
RealLink
REAL$0.05775-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+4.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179+0.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018927+3.47%
Pyth Network
PYTH$0.2324+100.86%
  • Pyth will initially publish quarterly GDP figures going back five years, with plans to expand into other macroeconomic datasets
  • The news sparked a rapid market response with Pyth’s native token, PYTH, surging approximately 50% in intraday trading
  • The Department of Commerce also partnered with Chainlink to publish multiple macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales

Pyth Network has been chosen by the US Department of Commerce (through Secretary Howard Lutnick) to verify and distribute official economic data on-chain. This is a huge step for the crypto industry, showing that the government is now using decentralized technology.

Pyth will initially publish quarterly GDP figures going back five years, with plans to expand into other macroeconomic datasets, ushering in a new era of transparent, blockchain-native data.

Why Did the US Government Choose Pyth?

Already integrated across over 100 blockchains and supporting more than 600 applications, Pyth is positioned as a trusted, decentralized oracle network capable of handling cryptographically verifiable data. Its transparent data model and staking-based security further strengthen its credibility.

As expected, the news sparked a rapid market response with Pyth’s native token, PYTH, surging approximately 50% in intraday trading. Its current price is $0.1867.

In Q1 2025, Pyth recorded $149.1 billion in Total Transaction Value (TTV), which is a 14.9% drop from Q4’s $175.2 billion. However, the numbers still show a staggering 376.6% increase year-over-year. 

Pyth’s market share stayed strong at 32.5%, ahead of Chainlink’s 20.3% despite overall market slowdown. Today’s announcement will likely put Pyth even more in the spotlight and possibly help with a bigger boost in the long term.

Along with Pyth’s involvement, the Department of Commerce also partnered with Chainlink to publish multiple macroeconomic indicators, such as GDP, the PCE Price Index, and Real Final Sales on ten major blockchain networks: Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync.

Related: US Commerce Department to Publish GDP Data On-Chain

Related: Chainlink Dips 4% After a $30 Million Whale Deposit; Key Support Sits at $21.60

A shift in government stance

Interestingly, this move shows a greater change in how the US government sees crypto. It moved from cautious regulation to now actively using the technology, which demonstrates confidence in oracles as a core part of its financial systems. 

By encoding immutable, verifiable economic data on-chain, smart contracts can now interact directly with real-world benchmarks, paving the way for more trustworthy DeFi markets, tokenized securities, and next-generation financial services.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated earlier this week that the department would begin publishing GDP and other statistics on-chain, hinting at a potential expansion of this model to additional US government agencies.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/pyth-network-us-government-deal-gdp-on-chain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:00
Share
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08526+2.74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0995+6.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Share
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
ERA
ERA$0.8061+2.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet