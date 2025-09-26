PYUSD, was recently acquired by Spark, which brings it into the stablecoin lending setup. This move stands out in the DeFi world as it helps ramp up liquidity for PYUSD, and deposits have already topped $135 million through the SparkLend system. All things considered, the existing partnership will increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of DeFi […]PYUSD, was recently acquired by Spark, which brings it into the stablecoin lending setup. This move stands out in the DeFi world as it helps ramp up liquidity for PYUSD, and deposits have already topped $135 million through the SparkLend system. All things considered, the existing partnership will increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of DeFi […]

PYUSD & Spark: Pioneering the Future of DeFi Lending In 2025

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/26 10:00
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.011457-11.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12246-2.53%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001526-4.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-3.28%
PYUSD
  • SparkLend has integrated PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, into its platform, enhancing liquidity and security for lenders, with deposits already exceeding $135 million.
  • The DeFi lending market has seen significant growth, with stablecoins nearing a $300 billion market capitalisation and DeFi lending increasing by over 70% year-to-date, driven largely by institutional demand.
  • The emergence of yield-bearing stablecoins, dubbed “stablecoin 2.0,” is transforming DeFi by offering returns while maintaining liquidity, with this trend expected to continue as demand for robust DeFi solutions grows.

PYUSD, was recently acquired by Spark, which brings it into the stablecoin lending setup. This move stands out in the DeFi world as it helps ramp up liquidity for PYUSD, and deposits have already topped $135 million through the SparkLend system. All things considered, the existing partnership will increase the legitimacy and effectiveness of DeFi financing.

SparkLend and PYUSD

SparkLend, which focuses on stablecoin lending and is connected to the MakerDAO setup, shut down in 2023. They added the coin only after checking it against their risk rules, so things stay secure for lenders. Now, with PYUSD in the mix, more folks might head over to SparkLend for their needs.

PYUSDSource: TradingView

Also Read: PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin to Nine Blockchains with LayerZero Integration

DeFi Growth and Adoption

These days, the total value of stablecoins is around $300 billion due to their rapid growth. The need for stablecoins that generate dividends, such as USDe from Ethena or USDS from Sky, accounts for a large portion of that. DeFi lending has increased by more than 70% so far this year, and large institutions appear to be the primary driver of this growth.

Also Read: Stellar (XLM) Could Soar to $0.68 as PayPal Considers PYUSD Integration

The Rise of Yield-Bearing Stablecoins

This transition to yield-making stablecoins is referred to as stablecoin 2.0. These are more useful than previous ones like USDT from Tether since they earn returns while maintaining liquidity. Given the growing need for stronger and more dependable DeFi solutions, this trend might be expected to continue.

DeFi lending opportunities are reportedly being prepared for larger players from institutions. With stablecoins gaining momentum, these markets are likely to shape the future of finance. The Spark and PayPal linkup feels like a key move toward bringing DeFi and stablecoins to everyday use.

In Conclusion

The incorporation of PYUSD in SparkLend is a significant advancement for DeFi. It demonstrated the increasing need and the importance of stablecoins and their yield choices. Deals between Spark and PayPal will help them advance new ideas as the market continues to evolve. DeFi lending has its own potential because these institutions are looking to get more involved.

Also Read: PayPal Expands Peer-to-Peer Payments With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stablecoin PYUSD

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57617-11.13%
Plasma
XPL$1.3019+550.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,924.61-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Share
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261.88-1.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01697+13.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001527-4.32%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Share
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
READY
READY$0.018-4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615-2.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance