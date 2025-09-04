Qatar Investment Authority Expands Tech Bets With Anthropic Stake

TLDRs;

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund invested in Anthropic’s $13B round, valuing the AI firm at $183B.

QIA joins investors like Amazon and Goldman Sachs, becoming the only Gulf participant in the deal.

The move reflects Qatar’s late but aggressive push into technology after setbacks like Builder.ai’s collapse.

QIA is now diversifying into AI and other high-growth sectors with smaller, risk-adjusted investments.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has deepened its push into emerging technologies by backing Anthropic, one of the world’s fastest-growing artificial intelligence companies.

The sovereign wealth fund confirmed its participation in the AI firm’s $13 billion funding round, which pegs Anthropic’s valuation at $183 billion.

This marks the first time Anthropic has taken investment from a Middle Eastern sovereign fund, highlighting Qatar’s intention to secure a foothold in the global artificial intelligence race.

Anthropic Attracts Global Capital

Anthropic, founded in 2021, is widely regarded as a leading competitor to OpenAI. Its AI models, including the Claude family of systems, are being developed to power safer and more transparent AI applications across industries.

The latest round drew over 20 investors, including giants such as Amazon and Goldman Sachs.

QIA’s entry sets it apart as the sole Gulf-based participant, underscoring a growing appetite in the region to diversify portfolios away from traditional sectors like real estate, energy, and financial services.

Qatar’s Late but Ambitious Tech Push

Despite managing more than $500 billion in assets, the QIA only pivoted to large-scale technology investments in 2021. This came just a year before OpenAI’s ChatGPT accelerated a worldwide AI investment boom, placing Qatar behind regional competitors in seizing early opportunities.

Abu Dhabi’s MGX had already secured stakes in OpenAI, while Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding had taken positions in Elon Musk’s xAI. Analysts suggest this late entry has created urgency for QIA, which now plans to nearly double its annual technology deals from around 10–15 to as many as 25 per year.

The Anthropic stake reflects this catch-up strategy, as the sovereign fund races to secure positions in next-generation platforms that may reshape global industries.

Lessons From Builder.ai Collapse

QIA’s growing caution in venture investing stems partly from painful lessons. In 2023, British startup Builder.ai collapsed despite the fund’s board-level involvement. The company had previously been valued at $1.5 billion, but allegations of inflated sales by its former CEO left investors, including Qatar, with nothing.

That experience prompted a shift in strategy. Instead of taking outsized equity stakes, the QIA now prefers smaller, risk-adjusted positions, often between $25 million and $100 million, and avoids owning more than 15% in a single startup.

Such moves align with a broader trend among sovereign wealth funds, which are adopting minority-stake approaches in high-risk, high-growth sectors like AI to spread exposure and minimize the impact of failures.

Building a Broader Tech Portfolio

Beyond Anthropic, QIA has recently invested in several technology companies, including Databricks, Instabase, Applied Intuition, and Elon Musk’s xAI. This growing portfolio signals a structural reorientation of Qatar’s wealth strategy away from its early focus on “trophy assets” like Harrods and Credit Suisse toward industries that could define the next economic era.

As sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf continue to compete for influence in the global technology sector, Qatar’s Anthropic stake sends a clear message: the country does not intend to be left behind in the AI revolution.

The post Qatar Investment Authority Expands Tech Bets With Anthropic Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.