QCP Asia: Institutional funds are returning, and BTC and ETH spot ETFs have recorded consecutive net inflows

PANews reported on September 15th that according to QCP Asia analysis, institutional funds returned to the crypto market after market volatility driven by CPI data. BTC spot ETFs saw significant net inflows for five consecutive days, while ETH saw its largest single-day net inflow in two weeks. XRP and SOL strengthened following the SEC's decision delay, which the market interpreted as a delay rather than a rejection. The CMC Altcoin Seasonal Index rose to 72, with a total market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, both reaching 90-day highs. BTC remained stable above $107,000, but stubborn inflation and weak employment may complicate the Federal Reserve's outlook.