ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Bitcoin has surpassed its all-time high, reaching $125,000, but this time without the support of institutional injections and ETFs, according to analyst firm QCP Capital. Despite the “signs of overheating” of the market, demand from retail investors remains high, and large holders (whales) do not record profits, which supports the current momentum. The analysts stressed […] Сообщение QCP Capital: Bitcoin is Growing as a Defensive Asset Amid the US Government Shutdown появились сначала на INCRYPTED.Bitcoin has surpassed its all-time high, reaching $125,000, but this time without the support of institutional injections and ETFs, according to analyst firm QCP Capital. Despite the “signs of overheating” of the market, demand from retail investors remains high, and large holders (whales) do not record profits, which supports the current momentum. The analysts stressed […] Сообщение QCP Capital: Bitcoin is Growing as a Defensive Asset Amid the US Government Shutdown появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

QCP Capital: Bitcoin is Growing as a Defensive Asset Amid the US Government Shutdown

By: Incrypted
2025/10/06 22:22
Notcoin
NOT$0.000665-7.21%
  • Bitcoin exceeded $125,000 without the support of institutions and ETFs QCP Capital analysts assessed the sustainability of the rally.
  • In their opinion, the government shutdown and the rise in gold prices have sparked interest in bitcoin as a safe asset.
  • However, the stability of the derivatives market and institutional capital will affect the future price of the first cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin has surpassed its all-time high, reaching $125,000, but this time without the support of institutional injections and ETFs, according to analyst firm QCP Capital. Despite the “signs of overheating” of the market, demand from retail investors remains high, and large holders (whales) do not record profits, which supports the current momentum.

The analysts stressed that the rise in gold and the US government shutdown from October 1, 2025, have renewed interest in bitcoin as a “safe-haven” asset.

According to QCP Capital, bitcoin’s jump to a new high came amid low liquidity over the weekend, when inflows to spot ETFs were suspended.

At the same time, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor even noted on Twitter that “no new orange dots this week,” hinting that there is no institutional buying at the moment.

QCP Capital notes that this time, the market did not experience the usual short-term selling after breaking through the $123,000 level, as it happened twice before. This may indicate that “major whales may have completed their asset rotations or are holding steady in anticipation of an October breakout.”

According to experts, futures markets are highly leveraged, which could increase the risk of a short-term correction. On Deribit and Hyperliquid exchanges, BTC-PERP funding rates remain elevated at 35% and 29%, respectively.

QCP Capital recalled that a similar situation had already led to a sharp decline “two weeks ago when nearly $3B in long positions were liquidated,” which then created a favorable moment for institutional buyers.

In the options segment, traders who remained short on call options expiring at the end of October were forced to move their strikes higher, to the range of $126,000 to $128,000, indicating growing confidence in the rally’s continuation.

At the same time, the first cryptocurrency’s balance sheets on centralized exchanges fell to their lowest levels in six years, reinforcing the narrative of scarcity that has historically driven price growth.

Despite the optimism of the retail sector, analysts warned that further growth in bitcoin will depend on institutional flows and the stability of the derivatives market.

Last week, spot bitcoin ETFs raised $3.2 billion, the second-largest amount in history, and the market is now closely watching to see if this trend continues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,927.13
$103,927.13$103,927.13

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,519.10
$3,519.10$3,519.10

-1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.43
$161.43$161.43

-3.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2728
$2.2728$2.2728

-2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16356
$0.16356$0.16356

-2.03%