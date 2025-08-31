QCP: Corporate treasury makes digital assets no longer a speculative bet, but a strategic financial tool

By: PANews
2025/08/31 21:46
PANews reported on August 31 that QCP Group released the report "Corporate Treasury New Alpha: Digital Assets," which pointed out that corporate treasuries have made digital assets no longer a speculative bet, but a strategic financial tool. Early adopters are incorporating Bitcoin, stablecoins, and other tokens into their reserves to increase liquidity, optimize tax treatment, and allocate capital for the future. The main reasons include:

Liquidity as a strategic enabler: Blockchain markets allow for near-instant settlement and access to deep liquidity.

2. Inflation hedging and value preservation: Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million coins, and Ethereum’s deflation mechanism means there is no dilution risk;

3. Diversification and capital efficiency: ETFs have promoted institutional adoption, and Bitcoin has outperformed the US dollar, gold and US Treasuries over the past three years.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
