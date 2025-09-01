QCP Trading, a subsidiary of QCP Group, obtains a major payment institution license in Singapore

PANews reported on September 1st that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, announced that QCP Trading, the over-the-counter (OTC) spot digital payment token (DPT) trading arm of QCP Group, has been granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Institutional clients can now access regulated OTC spot DPT trading through QCP Trading, enjoying same-day settlement, multi-currency deposit and withdrawal channels, and seamless voice and API execution services.

