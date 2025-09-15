Qian Zhimin's 10 billion Bitcoin money laundering case will go to trial in London on September 29

PANews reported on September 15th that according to Caixin, the Qian Zhimin case, which shocked the world with its tens of billions of dollars in Bitcoin money laundering, will go to trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on September 29, 2025. The case, involving cross-border money laundering and the recovery of crypto assets, is seen as a landmark test of cross-border financial crime regulation and governance in the digital currency era.

Qian Zhimin (also known as "Yadi Zhang" or "Huahua") is accused of illegally raising approximately 43 billion RMB through Tianjin Lantian Green Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. between 2014 and 2017 through Ponzi-like "investment and wealth management" products, victimizing 130,000 people. This case is not only a landmark event in China's illegal fundraising history, but also the largest cryptocurrency money laundering case in British judicial history.

Earlier news reported that Qian Zhimin, the main culprit in the 60,000 bitcoin money laundering case, denied all criminal charges in the UK .