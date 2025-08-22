Qitmeer Network Joins HogRun to Advance GameFi Innovation

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 17:30
gaming invest 5

Qitmeer Network, a cutting-edge public blockchain, has partnered with HogRun, an immersive gaming platform. The partnership aims to combine the decentralized infrastructure of Qitmeer with the immersive and playful gaming forum of Qitmeer Network to bolster GameFi innovation. As per the Qitmeer Network’s official social media announcement, the development is poised to create unique opportunities within the decentralized gaming sector. Hence, the users can expect latest joint meme-driven projects that could boost innovation and adoption in decentralized entertainment. However, the platform has later deleted the tweet about this partnership.

Qitmeer Network and HogRun Collaborate to Drive Innovation in Decentralized Gaming

The collaboration between Qitmeer Network and HogRun is focused on revolutionizing the GameFi ecosystem with the inclusion of a robust decentralized infrastructure. In this respect, the L0 architecture of Qitmeer Network backs financial inclusion, cross-border applications, and scalability. With this collaboration, HogRun is permitted to incorporate the respective technologies to establish a relatively decentralized and transparent in-game economy.

Apart from that, the partnership also allows the players to leverage tokenized rewards, enhanced interoperability, and secure transfers. Simultaneously, brings forth a meme-rich and entertaining approach to decentralized gaming.

What to Expect for Developers from this Qitmeer Partnership?

According to Qitmeer Network, the partnership highlights the rising convergence between the entertainment-driven blockchain initiatives and those developed on resilient technical foundations. At the same time, the collaboration opens the latest avenues for the developers to develop scalable and creative dApps within the evolving GameFi world. Moreover, this synergy attempts to accelerate innovation while also providing builders with a broader audience and greater ecosystem support to back their projects.

