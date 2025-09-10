QMMM Holdings (QMMM) Stock: Digital Assets Treasury Plan Triggers 1,736% Price Increase

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 18:51
TLDR

  • QMMM Holdings stock surged nearly 1,750% after announcing a $100 million digital assets treasury plan
  • The Hong Kong-based company will focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana investments
  • The firm had less than $500,000 in cash with a $1.58 million net loss in its last fiscal year
  • QMMM plans to expand into blockchain and AI-powered platforms for investors
  • Stock retraced about 25% in after-hours trading to $156.31

Digital advertising firm QMMM Holdings (QMMM) saw its stock price rocket by an astonishing 1,736% on Tuesday following the announcement of its plans to create a $100 million digital assets treasury. The Hong Kong-based company’s shares, which trade on the Nasdaq, closed at $207 after rising more than 2,300% at one point during the trading day.

QMMM Holdings Limited (QMMM)QMMM Holdings Limited (QMMM)

The company revealed it would focus its treasury investments primarily on three major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This move represents a dramatic shift in strategy for the digital advertising firm.

“The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said QMMM CEO Bun Kwai in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Kwai added that the company’s entry into the cryptocurrency space “reflects our commitment to technological innovation and our vision to bridge the digital economy with real-world applications.”

Funding Questions Remain

The dramatic stock price increase comes despite serious questions about how QMMM will fund its ambitious treasury plans. According to an SEC filing from January, the company reported having just $497,993 in cash and cash equivalents at the end of its last fiscal year on September 30, 2024.

During that same period, QMMQ registered a net loss of $1,580,198. The company has not clarified how it plans to bridge this financial gap to reach its $100 million treasury goal.

The firm’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on funding sources for the initiative. This lack of transparency hasn’t deterred investors from piling into the stock.

Expansion Beyond Treasury

QMMM’s plans extend beyond just holding cryptocurrencies. The company stated that the treasury will only serve as a foundation for its broader investment in Web3 technologies.

The Hong Kong-based firm also intends to invest in “high-quality cryptocurrency assets with long-term growth potential, Web3 ecosystem infrastructure projects, and global premium equity assets” that align with its strategic vision.

Beyond investments, QMMM announced plans to expand its offerings to include blockchain-based and artificial intelligence-powered platforms. These would help investors make better decisions, manage DAO treasuries, and improve metaverse experiences.

Market Volatility

Despite the massive gains, QMMM’s stock retraced nearly 25% in after-hours trading to $156.31, highlighting the extreme volatility surrounding the announcement.

The company’s stock surge stands in stark contrast to other crypto-linked public companies. On the same day QMMM was soaring, Canadian Solana treasury company Sol Strategies saw its shares plunge 42% during its Nasdaq debut.

This split performance underscores the uneven price action among publicly traded companies betting on digital asset treasuries. While QMMM’s announcement sparked a buying frenzy, investors appeared much more cautious about Sol Strategies despite its similar focus on cryptocurrency holdings.

Other crypto treasury companies have shown mixed results over the past month. Solana treasury company Upexi dropped 2.1%, while DeFi Development Corp. rose 13.2%. Metaplanet, a Bitcoin treasury company based in Japan, fell 37% despite continuing to accumulate Bitcoin.

The stock movements reflect both the excitement and uncertainty surrounding public companies that tie their fortunes to cryptocurrency markets. QMMM’s next steps will be closely watched as investors look for signs that the company can deliver on its ambitious crypto plans.

