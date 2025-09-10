QMMM Stock Explodes 1,700% After Announcing $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Plan

TLDR

QMMM Holdings stock surged 1,737% after announcing a $100 million digital assets treasury plan focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana

The Hong Kong-based digital advertising firm plans to integrate AI with blockchain technology for crypto analytics and Web3 ecosystem development

QMMM had only $498,000 in cash at the end of fiscal 2024 and posted a $1.6 million net loss, raising questions about funding

Sol Strategies dropped 42% on its Nasdaq debut despite being a Solana treasury company, showing mixed performance in crypto stocks

Other crypto treasury companies have seen varied results, with some gaining while others like Metaplanet fell 37% over the past month

QMMM Holdings experienced one of the largest single-day stock gains in recent memory on Tuesday. The Hong Kong-based digital advertising firm saw its shares rocket 1,737% after announcing plans to create a $100 million digital assets treasury.

QMMM Holdings Limited (QMMM)

The company’s stock closed at $207 on the Nasdaq, up from its opening price. At one point during trading, shares peaked with gains exceeding 2,300% before settling back.

QMMM plans to focus its treasury on three major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The firm also announced intentions to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to build analytics platforms.

Company CEO Bun Kwai said the move reflects their commitment to technological innovation. He stated that global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating rapidly.

The announcement raises questions about funding capabilities. SEC filings show QMMM had only $497,993 in cash and cash equivalents at the end of its last fiscal year on September 30, 2024.

The company also reported a net loss of $1,580,198 over the same period. QMMM has not disclosed how it will fund the proposed $100 million treasury.

Beyond the initial treasury, QMMM plans to invest in high-quality cryptocurrency assets with long-term growth potential. The firm also wants to target Web3 infrastructure projects and premium equity assets.

Crypto Stock Performance Shows Mixed Results

While QMMM soared, other crypto-focused companies faced different outcomes on Tuesday. Sol Strategies, a Canadian Solana treasury and staking company, dropped 42% during its Nasdaq debut.

Sol Strategies saw better performance on the Canadian Securities Exchange but still fell 16%. The company reported a Q2 net loss of $3.5 million in June.

CEO Leah Wald said their approach centers on what they call their DAT++ model. She emphasized building long-term value through disciplined execution of their business strategy.

The split performance shows uneven results among publicly traded companies betting on digital asset treasuries. Different crypto-focused firms are experiencing varied market reactions.

Broader Crypto Treasury Trends

Other crypto treasury companies have seen mixed one-month results. Upexi, another Solana treasury company, has dropped 2.1% in the past month.

DeFi Development Corp., also focused on Solana treasury operations, has gained 13.2% over the same period. These results show the volatility in crypto-focused stocks.

Metaplanet, a Japan-based Bitcoin treasury company, fell 37% over the past 30 days. This decline came despite continued Bitcoin purchases and recent shareholder approval for its crypto strategy.

Strategy, the first company to deploy a crypto treasury approach, has also declined. Its share price fell 18% in the last month.

QMMM’s stock retreated nearly 25% in after-hours trading to $156.31. The company plans to expand its offerings to include blockchain-based and AI-powered platforms for investors, DAO treasury management, and metaverse experiences.

The post QMMM Stock Explodes 1,700% After Announcing $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.