QNT Traders Eye $57.40 Retest Before Next Big Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:06
Key Insights:

  • QNT trades mid-channel near $103, with resistance at $118 and major support near $90–$57.40.
  • Short liquidations hit $527K in 24 hours, signaling pressure on bearish positions despite low volume.
  • Open interest rises 2.41% to $26.96M, showing new positioning as traders await the next big move.
QNT Traders Eye $57.40 Retest Before Next Big Move

Quant (QNT) is trading near the middle of its long-term channel, a zone that analysts describe as less favorable for new positions. At the time of writing, QNT is priced at $103.79 with a daily trading volume of $16.91 million. The token has gained 0.76% in the last 24 hours but remains down 5.46% over the past week.

Mid-Range Positioning Limits Opportunity

The QNT/USDT weekly chart shows price moving within a defined channel, currently sitting in the $100–$106 area. Resistance is seen around $118, while immediate support is located near $90. With price positioned in the mid-range, traders face limited risk-to-reward potential compared to entries near the channel’s extremes.

Ali, a market analyst, noted

Meanwhile, this level has acted as a historical base in prior cycles, providing stronger long-term entry opportunities. The chart also outlines scenarios where failure to hold above $90 could trigger a decline through $82 and $68, eventually retesting the $57.40 level.

Liquidations Show Pressure on Shorts

Data from Coinglass indicates heavy liquidation activity among short positions. In the past 24 hours, short liquidations totaled $527,410, compared to just $7,660 from longs. This imbalance shows that traders betting against QNT have absorbed the majority of losses. 

Source: QNT Total Liquidations Chart,Coinglass

The liquidation chart also shows QNT price holding in the $90–$100 zone, with more frequent liquidation spikes on the short side. The pressure on bearish traders may be contributing to short-term stability and limiting downside momentum.

Derivatives Activity Signals Position Building

Beyond liquidations, derivatives metrics show mixed behavior. Overall trading volume dropped by 5.86% to $15.61 million. However, open interest rose 2.41% to $26.96 million, suggesting that traders are opening new positions despite lower volume.

Options activity remains relatively muted, but the increase in open interest indicates positioning ahead of a possible larger move. This aligns with the technical setup, which places QNT near a decision point inside its channel structure.

Traders Monitor Key Support Levels

For now, QNT remains range-bound, with resistance at $118 and key support between $90 and $57.40. Holding above current levels may allow for short-term rebounds, while a deeper retest of the channel bottom could offer higher-risk reward opportunities.

Until price confirms a breakout or breakdown, traders are watching closely to see whether QNT trends toward the upper boundary or tests the lower channel at $57.40.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/qnt-traders-eye-57-40/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
