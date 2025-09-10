Quai Network Goes Multichain with Wormhole, Bringing $QUAI and $QI to 40+ Chains

Quai Network announced today it’s plugging into Wormhole, taking a big step toward full multichain interoperability. The integration uses Wormhole’s messaging layer and its Native Token Transfers (NTT) standard so $QUAI and $QI can move natively between Quai and more than 40 blockchains, from Ethereum and Solana to Base, BSC and Avalanche, without the usual wrapped-asset friction.
Quai describes itself as an “energy-based” monetary system built on a sharded, EVM-compatible Proof-of-Work stack that prioritizes high throughput and decentralization. Its architecture, powered by the team’s Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus, claims to deliver very high transaction speeds while keeping fees low, making the network suitable for payments, DeFi, SocialFi and NFTs. By linking into Wormhole, Quai is effectively opening that high-speed environment to liquidity and users already living on other chains.
Wormhole’s Native Token Transfers (NTT) is an open standard for making tokens natively multichain. Unlike bridges that mint wrapped versions of assets, NTT preserves native token properties, ownership, metadata and supply, while moving them between connected chains. The result is less complexity, lower fees and fewer UX headaches for users and developers building cross-chain apps. Wormhole’s NTT is already being used by projects that need scale and composability across many networks.
Quai says the rollout will include native token transfers for $QUAI and $QI (no more wrapped token juggling), plus support for multichain dApps that can tap Quai’s throughput while accessing cross-chain liquidity. For everyday users, this should mean easier payments (think tipping, merchant use via apps like Kipper and BlipPay), and for DeFi builders, it means simpler on-ramps to $QI as a decentralized energy dollar. The team also flagged upcoming developer docs, tutorials and grants to help builders adopt Wormhole on Quai.
The Wormhole network already links dozens of blockchains and reports massive cross-chain throughput and liquidity, having facilitated tens of billions in cross-chain volume since launch. By tapping that network, Quai aims to plug its energy-dollar economy into existing liquidity pools and user bases, a practical move for any project that wants real-world payments and DeFi activity to scale quickly.
Quai says it will announce the official launch date and publish step-by-step guides when the integration goes live. Builders can get started with the Wormhole SDK on Quai via the project docs, and users should watch Quai’s X account for live demos, community events and launch details.
If you’re holding or building with $QUAI or $QI, expect cross-chain movement that preserves native token properties and opens access to liquidity and users on major chains, without wrapped tokens and with lower friction than many older bridging solutions. For developers, the integration promises a chance to combine Quai’s claimed throughput with Wormhole’s multichain plumbing.