Quant Reveals It Has Been Selected to Provide Infrastructure for UK Tokenized Sterling Deposits Project

PANews reported on September 26 that Quant CEO Gilbert Verdian stated on the X platform: "Quant has been selected to build a new payment infrastructure and banking technology for the UK Tokenized Sterling Deposit (GBTD) project. The project is a pioneering financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance and in partnership with major commercial banks including Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Santander, and Nationwide."
Earlier news reported that several British institutions launched a tokenized deposit pilot project .
