TLDR: Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026. The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits. UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and [...] The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026. The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits. UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and [...] The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.

Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 18:47
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-3.28%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01701+8.20%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.153-0.52%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07533+2.55%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5564-12.38%

TLDR:

  • Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026.
  • The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits.
  • UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander.
  • Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and tokenised deposit platforms for live testing.

The UK is taking a big step in modernising its payment rails. A new initiative is testing tokenised commercial bank deposits with backing from major banks. 

The project aims to explore faster settlement, reduce fraud, and streamline key financial processes. It is scheduled to run through mid-2026 and will bring real transactions under live conditions. This move signals growing confidence in programmable money technology for critical financial infrastructure.

UK Finance and Major Banks Back Quant Tokenised Deposits

According to a press release, UK Finance is leading the effort with partners including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. 

The group selected Quant to provide the technology powering tokenised sterling deposits (GBTD). EY and Linklaters will support the initiative with audit and legal frameworks.

Tokenised deposits are digital versions of commercial bank money that keep the same regulatory protection as traditional deposits. They are designed to offer programmability, faster transactions, and fraud prevention tools. 

Quant’s platform will integrate with bank ledgers, the Bank of England’s RTGS system, Faster Payments, and Open Banking APIs.

The initiative builds on the first phase of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN) that ran in 2024. Quant’s earlier work focused on interoperability and programmability across systems. The company’s technology will now handle live payments to prove how tokenised deposits function in production environments.

Three Use Cases to Test Real-World Benefits

Three areas will be tested to measure economic and operational benefits. Online marketplace payments will be targeted to cut fraud and boost trust between buyers and sellers. Remortgaging will be streamlined to speed up property transactions and reduce conveyancing risks.

Wholesale bond settlement will be trialed to deliver instant delivery-versus-payment (DvP) with a shared liquidity pool. This could cut delays and free up capital currently tied up in clearing and settlement processes.

Quant CEO Gilbert Verdian stated that the project will help build infrastructure for new forms of programmable money. Jana Mackintosh, Managing Director at UK Finance, said the collaboration aims to deliver better payments for customers and businesses while positioning the UK as a leader in tokenised money standards.

The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto