Quanto (formerly OX.FUN) will launch a 5 million QTO liquidity pool incentive program on Raydium

PANews reported on September 28th that Quanto (formerly OX.FUN), a platform associated with Su Zhu, will launch a QTO liquidity pool incentive program on the Solana ecosystem's Raydium protocol, distributing 5 million QTO tokens (0.5% of the total supply) for 90 days. The program aims to enhance on-chain liquidity and provide a smoother trading experience for Quanto ecosystem participants.

Additionally, Quanto announced on July 1st the completion of its upgrade from OX to QTO. QTO, natively launched on the Solana blockchain, boasts higher performance, greater composability, and improved scalability. The token supply has been reduced from 8.22 billion OX to 1 billion QTO, with an exchange rate of 1 QTO = 8.22 OX, while user asset value remains unchanged.