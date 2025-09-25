Quantum computing: HSBC experiments with the revolution in bond trading

HSBC, the largest bank in Europe, has announced surprising results from its recent experimentation with quantum computing applied to bond trading.

In collaboration with IBM, a global technology giant, the banking institution has recorded a significant improvement in its ability to predict the execution of bond transactions at quoted prices.

This pilot project represents one of the first concrete examples where a major financial company benefits from quantum technology, still in its infancy but loaded with revolutionary potential.

The collaboration between HSBC and IBM

A cutting-edge pilot project

The project, jointly conducted by HSBC and IBM, saw the integration of quantum and classical computing to tackle one of the most complex challenges in the financial market: the valuation of trades in the European corporate bond market.

The developed algorithms quickly analyzed customer requests in a competitive process, taking into account real-time market conditions and risk estimates.

A tangible competitive advantage

According to HSBC, the experiment led to a 34% improvement in predicting the likelihood that a bond transaction will be executed at the quoted price.

A result that provides the institution with a clear competitive advantage over traditional methods, demonstrating that quantum computing can already solve real large-scale business problems today.

The potential of quantum computing in finance

A technology still in its infancy

Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum physics to solve complex problems at a speed unattainable by conventional computers.

Supporters believe that this technology can transform numerous sectors, including the financial one. However, development is still in its early stages and practical applications are currently limited.

A rapidly growing market

A report by McKinsey predicts that the quantum computing market could reach 100 billion dollars within the next decade.

In 2023, the sector generated revenues of approximately 4 billion dollars, but the prospects for expansion are enormous, driven especially by the growing interest of large financial institutions like HSBC.

How HSBC’s Quantum Algorithm Works

Real-time Analysis and Risk Assessment

The system tested by HSBC combines quantum and classical computing to evaluate bids in the bond market.

Algorithms quickly process customer requests while simultaneously considering market conditions and risk estimates, allowing for more informed and timely decisions.

A tangible example of application

Philip Intallura, head of the quantum technologies group at HSBC, stated:

“Now we have a tangible example of how today’s quantum computers could solve a real large-scale business problem.”

This statement highlights that the experimentation is not just a theoretical test, but a concrete step towards the adoption of quantum technology in the real world.

Implications for the Future of the Financial Sector

Towards a New Era of Trading

The success of HSBC’s experimentation opens up unprecedented scenarios for finance.

Quantum computing could revolutionize the management of trading operations, offering more sophisticated tools for data analysis and risk assessment.

Banks that promptly adopt these innovations will gain a decisive competitive advantage.

A sector in transformation

Despite quantum computing still being in its infancy, the results obtained by HSBC demonstrate that tangible benefits are already possible.

The collaboration between major financial institutions and technology companies like IBM will be crucial to accelerate development and radically transform the landscape of global finance.

Conclusions: the quantum revolution has begun

HSBC’s experience represents a turning point in the application of quantum computing to finance.

The results achieved in bond trading demonstrate that, despite challenges still to be faced, quantum technology will play an increasingly central role in banks’ strategies.

With a growing market and the interest of leading players, the future of finance already seems to be approaching a true quantum revolution.