QuantumScape Corporation(QS) Stock: Soars 21% as Solid-State Batteries Hit the Racetrack

2025/09/09 04:56
TLDR

  • QuantumScape’s Ducati Demo Sends Shares Soaring with Solid-State Tech Debut
  • QuantumScape Electrifies EV Market with Ducati Solid-State Battery Reveal
  • Ducati Ride Showcases QuantumScape’s Leap Toward High-Performance EVs
  • QuantumScape Stock Pops as QSE-5 Powers Ducati in Live Electric Demo
  • Solid-State Milestone: Ducati Demo Validates QuantumScape’s Battery Tech

QuantumScape Corporation(QS) closed regular trading with a 21.05% jump, ending the session at $9.49. The momentum extended into after-hours trading, where the stock rose another 2%, finishing at $9.68. The surge followed a high-impact debut of its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology in a live electric motorcycle demo.

QuantumScape Corporation

The battery-powered Ducati motorcycle rode across the stage at the IAA Mobility conference in Munich. This event marked the first public use of QuantumScape’s QSE-5 battery cells in a real-world vehicle. The cells were manufactured using the company’s proprietary Cobra separator process.

The market responded positively to this breakthrough, which demonstrated the product’s readiness for performance testing. The vehicle integration confirms QuantumScape’s transition from lab-based trials to functional deployment, reinforcing confidence in the company’s commercial roadmap.

Ducati Showcase Validates Technology for High-Performance EVs

QuantumScape partnered with PowerCo SE and Ducati to feature the solid-state battery in a V21L race bike. Audi engineers, under Volkswagen Group, designed the battery system exclusively for this demonstration. The test motorcycle showcased high energy density, fast charging, and continuous discharge features.

The QSE-5 cells delivered 844 Wh/L energy density and 10C discharge capability. The Ducati charged from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes under test conditions. These specs reflect a substantial leap over current lithium-ion batteries in terms of performance.

The showcase underlined QuantumScape’s push into the premium EV segment, targeting speed, efficiency, and power. It also marked a critical point in the firm’s path toward scaling production. By aligning with industry leaders, QuantumScape demonstrated a strong position in next-generation battery development.

Expanded PowerCo Agreement Boosts Production and Scale

QuantumScape and PowerCo expanded their licensing and collaboration agreement. The revised deal includes up to $131 million in milestone payments over the next two years. These funds aim to support prototype production and technology transfer for wider deployment.

The Cobra production process, integrated into standard operations in June 2025, played a key role in the Ducati demo. This development accelerated the delivery timeline for higher-volume solid-state cells. PowerCo’s manufacturing scale and QuantumScape’s innovation create a strong combination for future deployment.

The partnership targets gigawatt-hour-level production, a crucial step in enabling mass adoption. Plans are now underway to prepare global market launches using QSE-5 cells. With validation in a demanding performance vehicle, the path to commercial EV applications appears clearer than ever.

 

