Queen’s Career-Defining Hit Becomes A Bestseller Again After A Viral Moment

2025/09/11 04:31
Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” surges to No. 17 on iTunes in the U.S. after a Paris flash mob video featuring the track went viral across YouTube and social media. British rock band Queen, London, 1973. Left to right: drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury (1946 – 1991), guitarist Brian May, and bassist John Deacon. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of the oddest rock songs to ever become a smash hit. It defied all logic and convention, and yet it has become a classic in the hard rock canon — one of Queen’s most easily recognizable tunes. The track surges from time to time in popularity for one reason or another, and “Bohemian Rhapsody” has become a bestseller again in America after a viral video used the single as a soundtrack for a flash mob.

Back in the iTunes Top 20

“Bohemian Rhapsody” currently sits at No. 17 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in America — a list of bestselling tracks on the platform throughout the country. It has reappeared inside the top 20 all of a sudden.

A Flash Mob Sparks the Revival

The cut was used in a flash mob video posted by Julian Cohen, known for live musical performances and large gatherings of singers and performers. The visual, which was filmed in Paris, was uploaded on September 9 and racked up more than half a million views in one day on YouTube alone, let alone going viral across various social media platforms.

Queen’s Classic Returns as a Bestseller

All that attention on Queen’s cut has reminded the masses how much they love it, turning it into a top seller once more.

Other Queen Songs Benefit

The success of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is also aiding several other Queen cuts in rising onto the iTunes Top Songs chart. “We Will Rock You” reappears at No. 153, while “Another One Bites the Dust” barely breaks in, in last place at No. 200, as of the time of writing.

Queen Compilations Surge

On iTunes’ Top Albums list, a pair of Queen compilations surge in sales. The band’s Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection bolts 100 spaces to settle at No. 30. The 1981 U.K. edition of Greatest Hits reappears at No. 95. Both are seemingly bolstered by the viral video and the sustained popularity of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/queens-career-defining-hit-becomes-a-bestseller-again-after-a-viral-moment/

