Quid Miner 2.0 Green Cloud Mining Expands Globally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:03
This year’s crypto market has presented a stark contrast: ETFs continue to attract investment, yet prices remain volatile. More and more institutions are realizing that ETFs or “buy and hold” strategies alone are insufficient for asset allocation, and are turning to more predictable, long-term cash flow instruments.

Cloud mining has therefore regained attention. By standardizing computing power into contracts, users do not need to purchase mining machines or bear electricity bills. Output is managed through transparent contracts with daily settlement by a third-party mining pool

This model transforms investors from mere price observers into true participants in blockchain networks.

At the same time, the United States’ “GENIUS Act” requires that stablecoins must be fully backed by US dollars or US Treasury bonds, the SEC’s “Project Crypto” is accelerating the approval process for Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP ETFs; Europe is promoting ESG disclosure standards. These dual forces of policy and funding are pushing cloud mining to the forefront of compliance and sustainable returns.

Quid Miner: A Bridge Between Compliance and Green Computing Power

UK-based Quid Miner, founded in 2010 and entering the cloud mining market in 2018, strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. It currently operates in over 180 countries and serves millions of users.

The platform streamlines the process through a transparent contract mechanism, allowing users to participate without hardware investment. All output is liquidated and directly distributed to accounts by a third-party, compliant mining pool, ensuring the independence and traceability of returns.

As of July 2025, Quid Miner’s managed power capacity reached 879 MW, with a computing power exceeding 36.7 EH/s, ranking among the highest globally. The company plans to add 1 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2026 to meet institutional demand for green, compliant assets.

Quid Miner Platform Advantages

1. AI-Powered Intelligent Computing Power Scheduling – Real-time optimization of allocations to high-yield assets such as BTC, XRP, and ETH;

2. Compliance and Independence – Our settlement mechanism complies with international audit standards, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness;

3.  Daily Settlement – The platform provides daily settlement through its contract mechanism, ensuring transparency during volatile periods

4. Flexible Investment Options – From zero-barrier experiences to large-scale institutional investments, covering all fund sizes;

5. Green Energy Driven – Our data centers extensively utilize renewable energy, enhancing long-term investment confidence.

Start earning in three easy steps.

Step 1: Register an account – Sign up in minutes and receive a $15 beginner bonus. Daily check-ins earn you an additional $0.60

Step 2: Choose a contract – From short-term experimentation to long-term investment, we offer a variety of options, covering major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE, allowing you to flexibly match your funds with your goals.

Step 3: Earn rewards – Once the contract is live, the computing power automatically runs, and the platform settles and distributes profits directly daily, helping investors accumulate a stable and predictable cash flow.

Contract Examples

Bitcoin Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4 Daily | Total Return $108

XRP Growth Plan: $600 | 6 Days | $7.20 Daily | Total Return $643.20

Strategic Miner Plan: $3,000 | 20 Days | $39 Daily | Total Return $3,780

DOGE & LTC [Ant L7]: $8,000 | 27 Days | $122.4 Daily | Total Return $11,304.80

Elite Plan: $50,000 | 45 Days | $910 Daily | Total Return $90,950

(Learn more about the newest contracts and earning options at https://quidminer.com )

Conclusion: Cloud Mining Enters a New Phase of Compliance and Sustainable Development

With the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and the approaching countdown to the XRP ETF, the crypto market is entering a new phase of achieving both compliance and profitability. ETFs provide liquidity, while Quid Miner’s green cloud mining  offers an alternative through renewable-powered mining operations and transparent settlement.

Against the backdrop of new stablecoin regulations and the energy transition, Quid Miner is more than just a computing power platform; it serves as a bridge connecting energy, capital, and blockchain,  opening up a new channel for global users to participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud mining.

Official Website: https://www.quidminer.com/

APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple

Source: https://beincrypto.com/quid-miner-2-0-global-launch/

