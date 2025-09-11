Quid Miner Cloud Mining Boosts ETH Ecosystem Development

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:40
On September 5th, $1.28 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH) options are set to expire on Deribit, the world’s largest crypto derivatives exchange. Market analysts believe this event could trigger short-term price fluctuations and have a profound impact on investor sentiment. With ETH currently fluctuating near key support levels, traders are betting on future trends while also seeking new ways to hedge risk and secure stable returns. Against this backdrop, QuidMiner cloud mining is gaining traction among investors, offering a more stable income model for ETH holders.

Cloud Mining: A New Way to Invest in ETH

Unlike high-risk derivatives trading, cloud mining emphasizes stability and sustainability. By renting remote computing power, users can participate in the value creation of the ETH network without having to purchase their own mining machines or bear the high costs of electricity and operations. Especially during periods of option expiration and market volatility, cloud mining offers investors an alternative, eliminating the need for short-term speculation and providing a sustainable cash flow. For many long-term ETH investors, this is a complementary approach that better aligns with asset management.

How Quid Miner Cloud Mining Works

On the Quid Miner platform, users can easily participate in ETH mining without any technical background:

  • Sign up and enjoy bonus – new users can get $15 welcome bonus when they sign up via email ;
  • Multi-currency support – you can use ETH, BTC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDT and other mainstream cryptocurrencies to top up;
  • Automated mining — the system automatically allocates computing power according to the contract and operates around the clock;
  • Transparent Settlement – Revenue is credited daily and users can view it at any time in the backend.

The core of this model lies in lowering the threshold and automating operations. Users do not need to purchase expensive mining machines or worry about operation and maintenance issues, and can quickly enter the profit segment of the ETH ecosystem.

Advantages of Quid Miner

Compared with other cloud mining platforms, Quid Miner has formed a clear differentiation in long-term value and security:

  1. Green energy: 100% solar and wind energy is used to achieve carbon neutrality, in line with ESG investment trends;
  2. Fund security: Double protection provided by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, and equipped with an offline cold wallet system;
  3. Compliance and Trust: Since its establishment in London, UK in 2018, the platform has reached more than 9 million users worldwide;
  4. Alliance Rewards: Invite friends to receive a 4.5% referral reward, up to a maximum of $10,000 USD.

The advantages section highlights safety, compliance, greenness and globalization, providing users with longer-term and more stable protection, not just operational convenience.

In conclusion

With the expiration of $1.28 billion in ETH options approaching, the short-term market may face significant volatility. However, in the long term, investors need to focus on how to achieve stable returns amidst uncertainty. QuidMiner cloud mining not only provides ETH holders with opportunities for daily cash flow but also promotes the sustainable development of the Ethereum ecosystem. In the future, cloud mining is expected to become a key component of ETH investors’ asset allocation, shifting investment strategies from pure speculation to long-term value creation.

Quid Miner platform official website: https://quidmining.com/

Official email: [email protected]

The post Quid Miner Cloud Mining Boosts ETH Ecosystem Development appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
