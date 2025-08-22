Quid Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts to Earn 1777 XRP Daily

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 20:46
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$597.1+7.79%
Sidekick
K$0.2166-0.18%
U
U$0.01478+1.93%
Solana
SOL$193.76+5.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,631.43+3.20%
XRP
XRP$3.0188+4.33%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07633+1.32%

XRP settlement with the SEC has renewed optimism for a U.S.-listed XRP ETF, potentially boosting institutional adoption. Already used by 100+ banks for fast, low-cost cross-border payments, XRP is cementing its role as a utility asset.

Bitcoin (BTC) has also hit multi-year highs, fueled by 401(k) retirement plan access and record spot ETF inflows exceeding $55 billion this year. Institutions continue to reinforce its value as both an inflation hedge and a long-term store of wealth.

Together, these policy milestones show digital assets entering mainstream portfolios. For retail investors, the challenge is capturing this momentum without the volatility of trading or mining costs.

Quid Miner: A Trusted Gateway to Passive Crypto Income

Established in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner has built its reputation as a regulated mining provider. Since introducing cloud mining in 2018, the platform has grown to serve investors in over 180 countries under strict international compliance.

With its mobile-first interface, users can access mining plans for BTC, XRP, Ethereum(ETH), Dogecoin（DOGE）, USDT and more—directly from their phones. No technical setup or costly hardware is required; daily rewards are generated automatically once a plan is activated.

At the core of Quid Miner’s model is an AI-driven engine that intelligently distributes computing power across networks to improve efficiency. Its data centers in North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia operate entirely on renewable energy, combining sustainable practices with reliable performance.

Why Investors Are Choosing Quid Miner

1.AI-Driven Efficiency — Dynamic allocation of hash power delivers consistent daily returns.

2.Multi-Asset Support — Mine BTC, XRP, ETH, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT from one account.

3.Enterprise-Level Security — Protected by McAfee® safeguards, Cloudflare® defenses, and encrypted wallets.

4.Green Infrastructure — 100% renewable energy, meeting global ESG standards.

5.User Incentives — $15 sign-up bonus, daily payouts, and referral rewards up to 4.5%.

How to Start Mining in 3 Simple Steps

Register Free — Sign up at quidminer.com

 to receive $15 in mining credits, generating $0.60 daily with no upfront cost.

② Select a Plan — Choose from flexible USD-backed contracts tailored to different budgets and income goals.

③ Start Mining — Once activated, the system mines the most profitable assets automatically, with daily rewards credited to your account. Withdraw at $100 or reinvest to grow further.

Who Benefits From Quid Miner?

●First-time crypto users — Start without hardware or technical skills.

●Busy professionals — Earn passive income without time spent trading.

●Families and individuals — Add stable side income from home.

●Retirees — Simple, transparent operations with daily payouts.

●Portfolio managers — Diversify with cloud mining to mitigate volatility risk.

Conclusion

With XRP pushing toward ETF approval and Bitcoin attracting record institutional inflows, crypto is entering a new phase of mainstream adoption. For investors seeking stability in a volatile market, Quid Miner provides a compliant, mobile-first, eco-friendly platform that transforms crypto momentum into predictable daily passive income—all from a smartphone.

📩 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: https://www.quidminer.com

📱 App Download: Available on iOS and Android

👉 Sign up today, claim your $15 free hash power, and start earning daily with Quid Miner Cloud Mining.

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-cryptocurrency-policy-news-quid-miner-launches-new-cloud-mining-contracts-to-earn-1777-xrp-daily/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.591+4.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05468+6.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10452+4.47%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01653+3.96%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1796-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+3.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May