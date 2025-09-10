Quranium Taps Republic Platform for Global Token Pre-Sale, Backed by Animoca and PwC

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 21:55
Quranium x Republic

Quranium, the quantum-secure Layer 1 blockchain, has opened a public pre-sale of its native token ($QRN) on Republic, marking a push to broaden investor access as the project scales its post-quantum, AI-native infrastructure. The allowlist and early access window went live this week on Republic’s platform, offering retail and accredited investors a compliant route into Quranium’s ecosystem.

The $QRN token underpins a suite of tools and services that Quranium says are purpose-built for the coming quantum and AI era. The project highlights quantum-secure transactions based on NIST-approved cryptography, AI-native smart contracts through its QRemix AI toolset, a multi-chain, quantum-secure QSafe Wallet (supporting 70+ networks), and QRN Scan as its official blockchain explorer for on-chain transparency. These elements form the backbone of Quranium’s claim to be a “convergence layer” where cryptography, intelligence and blockchain meet.

“Opening our pre-sale on Republic marks a major milestone in bringing quantum-secure, AI-native blockchain infrastructure accessible to a global audience,” said Kapil Dhiman, CEO & Co-founder of Quranium. “This collaboration allows us to expand our community across Web3 and traditional institutions, united by a decentralized future where trust, security, and scalability are non-negotiable.”

Early Traction

Quranium has been active in building partnerships and drawing strategic backing as it moves from testnet to wider adoption. The project recently secured investment support from Animoca Brands and lists PwC as a strategic partner, moves that Quranium says will help it reach builders across gaming, DeFi and enterprise audiences. The team also points to adoption metrics as evidence of early traction. Quranium has processed more than 1.5 million transactions with 30,000+ downloads of the QSafe wallet and achieved a network of 50+ ecosystem partners.

The roadmap for 2025 includes a staged rollout of Quranium’s Proof-of-Stake Convergence Layer, the debut of an AI-native gaming environment, and continued expansion of QSafe Wallet and interoperability features. Quranium’s testnet launch and technology positioning as an EVM-compatible, post-quantum protocol have been covered in industry outlets as the team prepares for broader mainnet activity.

Headquartered in Switzerland with teams across a dozen countries, Quranium says it now counts a global community of more than 200,000 members and has been recognized with regional and industry awards, including DMCC’s Best Web3 Startup and recognition from Cointelegraph initiatives. By listing its pre-sale on Republic, the company aims to give investors a transparent, compliance-focused channel to participate in what it calls the next wave of decentralized innovation.

It will be designed to safeguard assets against both current cyberthreats and future quantum attacks. As blockchain networks race to harden against quantum computing risks and to embed intelligence at the protocol level, Quranium’s Republic offering will be watched as a test of investor appetite for infrastructure projects that marry cryptography, AI and cross-chain usability.

