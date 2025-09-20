Rabby Wallet Explores Token Launch, Conducts Market Cap Survey

Key Points: Rabby Wallet polls on $RABBY token amid market speculation.

DeFi community awaits potential token launch.

Industry eyes result impacts on governance.

DeBank’s Rabby Wallet initiated a poll on X, teasing the potential launch of its native $RABBY token, following a point system rollout that began this year.

The anticipated token launch could impact DeFi activities and enhance Rabby Wallet’s position as a key player in decentralized finance solutions.

Ethereum and DeFi Innovations Set the Stage for Wallet Growth

The potential launch of the $RABBY token signals growing interest in the DeFi sector, highlighting Rabby Wallet’s expanding capabilities.

DeBank’s crypto wallet, Rabby Wallet, initiated a user poll on the potential market cap of a yet-to-be-launched token, $RABBY. Developers are aligning audience engagement with a future token launch idea. As part of its strategy, the wallet has introduced a point system earlier this year, possibly laying the groundwork for token distribution. This move seeks to engage its existing user base and attract new participants.

Market Data and Future Prospects

Did you know? Rabby Wallet’s point system and potential $RABBY token strategy resemble community rewards seen in MetaMask’s ecosystem, which in the past triggered notable increases in user involvement and governance activity.

Ethereum (ETH), currently priced at $4,466.53 with a market cap of 539.13 billion holds a market dominance of 13.38%, as per CoinMarketCap. Over the last 24 hours, its trading volume reached $30.84 billion, a decrease of 3.79%. Prices have shown a slight drop of 2.79% over the same period, with a noteworthy increase of 96.59% over 90 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates that a successful $RABBY token launch could fuel multi-chain integrations in the DeFi space. Historical trends show that point-based distributions often precede user growth and governance adaptations, ensuring readiness for such developments could posit Rabby Wallet as a key player in DeFi innovation.