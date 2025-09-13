Rabby Wallet integrates XRPL EVM chain with Peersyst

Key Takeaways
- Rabby Wallet now supports the XRPL EVM chain, expanding its compatibility.
- The integration brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to the XRP Ledger.
Rabby Wallet has integrated the XRPL EVM chain in partnership with Peersyst.
The integration allows Rabby Wallet users to access the XRPL EVM chain, which brings Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility to the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Peersyst collaborated on the integration to enable this functionality within the wallet interface.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rabby-wallet-integrates-xrpl-evm-peersyst/