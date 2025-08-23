Radiant Capital Hacker Doubles Stolen Assets: $49.5M to $105M With Strategic ETH Trading

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 23:10
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Ethereum
ETH$4,731.06-2.19%
ethereum57 main

The Radiant Capital hacker has doubled the stolen assets. He bought ETH on the recent dip when it reached around $4060 with a well-executed swing trading plan. The trades have been tremendously successful with a 105% portfolio increase.

Last ETH Trade Gave Around $2.76M in Profit

Last time, the hacker made $2.76 million on a swing transaction.

The cybercriminal first acquired 4,913 ETH with a value of 20.47 million dollars at $4,168 per token three days ago, which indicates that the cybercriminal knows how to properly time the markets.

As the Ethereum price rose over the last five hours by 15.3 percent, the hacker strategically sold 4131 ETH tokens at the price of $4726 per token ($19.5 million in total).

The latest trade shows the hacker’s expertise in cryptocurrency markets and ability to maximize stolen funds.

Pattern of Strategic Market Timing

In the case of Ethereum, the hacker was active three days ago and was also found to be a skilled trader because he made a purchase order during a price decrease, which means that he was aware of market timing as well.

He managed to buy 2,109.54 ETH at a total cost of 8.64 million DAI at 4,096 dollars per Edocurrency, which translates to earning them before the rebound of the price.

Growing Concerns Over Unpunished Crypto Crimes Like the Radiant Capital Hack

The fact that the hacker is able to further increase his wealth demonstrates that the existing cryptocurrency tracking and recovery systems are inefficient.

Law enforcement agencies have not been able to recover or reclaim the funds, despite the transparent nature of blockchain transactions.

The Radiant Capital hack is not the first high-profile cryptocurrency theft in which the attackers have managed to escape unpunished and continue to actively use their stolen crypto.

The skill of the hacker who managed to convert the 5 million stolen dollars from Radiant Capital into more than 10 million through trading is an indication of the constraints the security firms as well as the regulators, face when dealing with the decentralized finance sector.

This case demonstrates the need to employ more security-enhancing measures to prevent sophisticated attacks on cryptocurrencies and safeguard investor cash in the rapidly developing crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,007.62-1.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,738.76-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722-1.37%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007422-3.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.7582-2.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01418-2.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Chan Mo-po: Hong Kong will publish its second policy statement on digital asset development in June