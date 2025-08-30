Radiant Capital Hacker Executes Major ETH Swing Trade

Key Points: Radiant Capital hacker purchases 5,475 ETH for 23.7 million DAI.

A hacker exploiting Radiant Capital has converted $23.7 million DAI into 5,475 ETH, capitalizing on recent Ethereum price fluctuations, with activities monitored by on-chain analyst Yu Jin.

This trading activity highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in decentralized finance protocols, underscoring the hacker’s sophisticated market timing and its impact on Ethereum’s price dynamics.

Hacker Trades 5,475 ETH After Price Drop

The Radiant Capital hacker purchased 5,475 ETH with 23.7 million DAI, catching the market’s attention. The hacker previously sold ETH at a higher price, demonstrating tactical selling and buying strategies aimed at profit maximization. This ongoing trading activity by the hacker underscores potential vulnerabilities within DeFi protocols. The trading activity demonstrates the hacker’s intent to manipulate market volatility for financial gain, enhancing their illicit portfolio to $94-$103 million following numerous trades. “By buying low during ETH price dips and holding through rallies, the hacker amplified gains using market volatility,” said EmberCN, an on-chain analyst (source).

The community is responding with increased discussions on security protocols, focusing on improving DeFi defenses against such exploits. Leading voices in the community have not provided significant official reactions or direct statements on this event. However, security analysts and developers are emphasizing the need for better cross-platform tracking and defensive mechanisms.

Ethereum Market Reacts Amid Security Concerns

Did you know? The approach of profiteering from DeFi hacker trades echoes incidents like the Euler Finance hack, where similar strategies led to substantial gains.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) has a current price of $4,358.23, with a market cap of $526.07 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $47.86 billion. Ethereum’s price has decreased by 2.96% in the last 24 hours, despite a 12.91% increase over the past 30 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that exploiting market inefficiencies may lead to increased regulatory scrutiny and potentially tighter standards around DeFi operations. Improved security measures and community vigilance could mitigate the risk of future exploits within the ecosystem.