Radiant Capital hacker purchased 2,109.54 ETH for 8.64 million DAI

By: PANews
2025/08/20 11:04
According to PANews on August 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring , the Radiant Capital hacker purchased 2,109.54 ETH for 8.64 million DAI an hour ago , with an average transaction price of US$4,096.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
