Radiant Capital hacker sells 3,931 ETH; $53 million stolen is now worth $104 million

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker purchased 4,914 ETH at $4,167 three days ago and sold 3,931 ETH at $4,726 in the past two hours for 18.57 million DAI. The market trend is as follows:
- Last year, $53 million was stolen and the funds were used to buy 21,900 ETH at $2,420.
- On August 14, 9,631 ETH were sold at $4,562.
- On August 20, 4,914 ETH was purchased at $4,167.
- Today, 3,931 ETH were sold at $4,726.
The $53 million in assets stolen last year are now worth $104 million: including 13,300 ETH ($62.63 million) + 42.03 million DAI.
