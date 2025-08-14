Radiant Capital hacker sold 4,326 ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 14th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker continued to sell 4,326 ETH for 20.475 million DAI in the past hour. Since the hacker began selling ETH yesterday, he has sold a total of 9,631 ETH for 43.937 million DAI, with an average price of $4,562. The hacker now holds 12,326 ETH and 43.937 million DAI, with a total value of $102 million. The total value of the assets he stole last year was $53 million.

