Radium Launches Incentivized Staging Network Ahead of Mainnet Release

New York, NY, September 19th, 2025, Chainwire

Radium, a next-generation blockchain built for universe-scale performance, today announced the launch of its Incentivized Staging Network (“Stagenet”), inviting up to 200 participants worldwide to join and contribute to the testing phase of its upcoming mainnet.

The Stagenet will run for three months and is designed to validate Radium’s unique technology in real-world conditions. Participants who operate nodes and contribute to consensus will receive delegate keys minted into the genesis block, granting them an early stake in Radium’s network and permanently etching their names into its history.

Unlike typical blockchain testnets, Radium’s staging program is incentive-aligned:

Delegates who participate will earn credits during the test period.

Successful contributors are guaranteed an allocation in Radium’s initial distribution.

Participants will directly help strengthen Radium’s foundation by stress-testing performance, governance, and networking layers.

Radium introduces several breakthrough innovations, including:

Instant Finality: Blocks are final with no forks or rollbacks.

Dynamic Timing: Adaptive slot difficulty that keeps block times stable under varying loads.

IPv6-Only, Locality-Aware Networking: Optimized for modern infrastructure.

Binary Tokens at the Protocol Layer: Fast, native tokens without external smart contracts.

How to Participate

Applications for the Stagenet are open now at https://radium.net/staging/. Selected participants will be contacted with instructions on how to set up and operate their nodes.

About Radium

Radium is a universe-scale blockchain designed to handle global throughput with instant finality, locality-aware networking, and a foundation for decentralized finance, governance, and communication in both terrestrial and space environments.

Contact

Operations Manager

Niklas Sinclair

Radium LLC

[email protected]

