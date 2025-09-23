Rainbow plans to launch RNBW token for non-custodial crypto wallets in Q4

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to The Block , the non-custodial wallet Rainbow announced plans to launch its native RNBW token on its EVM- compatible wallet by the end of the year. Officials stated that this move is part of the " Phase 3 " roadmap, and that user points accumulated previously will be used for subsequent incentives. Rainbow also recently upgraded its real-time price, balance updates, and price charting features, and introduced contract trading powered by Hyperliquid . MetaMask and Coinbase have also previously announced plans to issue native tokens. PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to The Block , the non-custodial wallet Rainbow announced plans to launch its native RNBW token on its EVM- compatible wallet by the end of the year. Officials stated that this move is part of the " Phase 3 " roadmap, and that user points accumulated previously will be used for subsequent incentives. Rainbow also recently upgraded its real-time price, balance updates, and price charting features, and introduced contract trading powered by Hyperliquid . MetaMask and Coinbase have also previously announced plans to issue native tokens.