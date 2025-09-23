Rainbow Wallet Plans RNBW Token Launch at The End Of 2025

Rainbow stands out as the non-custodial crypto wallet that folks use a lot. They just announced their native RNBW token coming by year’s end. This happens right after Joe Lubin from Consensys said MetaMask is prepping a MASK token.

Rainbow stands out as the non-custodial crypto wallet that folks use a lot. They just announced their native RNBW token coming by year’s end. This happens right after Joe Lubin from Consensys said MetaMask is prepping a MASK token. It seems like wallets are pushing boundaries these days. The RNBW addition should boost what the wallet can do overall.

Features and Upgrades

The whole RNBW launch ties into bigger changes for Rainbow. They are rolling out real-time prices and instant balance checks. Price charts get a nice upgrade. Perps trading shows up via Hyperliquid. That expands DeFi options in a real way. It’s kind of exciting for users who want more from their wallet.

Back in late 2023, Rainbow kicked off its points program. It pulled in tons of new people quickly. The team drops hints that RNBW kicks off Phase 3. The roadmap looks packed from here. More chain support comes next, along with better DeFi spots. Rainbow keeps building its spot in this crowded market.

Market Context and Competition

Wallets launching tokens are emerging as a popular feat. MetaMask might drop MASK soon, and Coinbase eyes one for Base. These moves show how tokenised setups matter more. Rainbow’s RNBW fits right in. It could shape where the wallet heads long-term. Still, competition keeps everyone on their toes.

RNBW should spark more growth for Rainbow users. The crypto world shifts fast, so utility counts big. If they nail the roadmap, it works out well. Investors like Seven Seven Six back them strongly. Rainbow has a chance to leave its mark in the crypto world.

Impact on the Crypto Space

Native tokens like RNBW change things up for the ecosystem. More wallets go this route, and users get better tools and rewards. The next few months decide a lot. These steps might redefine how wallets operate down the line.

