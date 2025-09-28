Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded […] The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded […] The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 04:30
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01562-11.80%

Businessman Raj Kundra charged with holding $31M in Bitcoins linked to late crypto scammer Amit Bhardwaj, says Enforcement Directorate.

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of holding 285 Bitcoins worth ₹150 crore ($31 million). The digital assets were allegedly received from GainBitcoin founder Amit Bhardwaj who masterminded one of India’s largest Ponzi schemes in the crypto space. Authorities say Kundra was hiding vital evidence and not surrendering the Bitcoins despite repeated notices.

ED Alleges Concealment and Money Laundering in Bitcoin Holdings

According to the chargesheet filed in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Bitcoins were given to Kundra to set up a mining operation in Ukraine. The deal, however, never materialized and investigators allege that he kept the cryptocurrency for his own benefit. The ED alleges that Kundra hid wallet addresses. Moreover, he made transactions with his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. As a result, he obscured the true source of the money.

Related Reading: Massive Crypto Scam Triggers Rs 42.8 Crore Asset Freeze in India | Live Bitcoin News

The Raj Kundra Bitcoin case is directly linked to the GainBitcoin Ponzi network which swindled over 8000 investors. Between 2015 and 2018 victims were promised lucrative returns, but over 80,000 Bitcoins were siphoned off. Bhardwaj, who died in 2019, left behind a complicated web of fraudulent transactions that enforcement agencies are still untangling. Kundra, according to investigators, was not a between man but a beneficiary in the first place.

Raj Kundra Crypto Scam Seen as Warning for India’s Crypto Market

The ED’s findings have heightened concerns about the effect of cases of high-profile fraud on investor sentiment. Analysts say Raj Kundra’s Bitcoin case highlights systemic flaws in tracking big crypto transactions in India. With the alleged hiding of Bitcoins valued at around₹ 150 crore, there have been renewed demands for better compliance and disclosure standards.

Community voices hit the nail on asset recover. Since the Bitcoins are kept in undisclosed wallets, there is a considerable delay in liquidation to compensate defrauded investors. This problem reflects wider problems regulators can face when assets from crypto scams are still frozen away in private holdings. Without clear recovery mechanisms, victims can go years without compensation.

Legal experts warn that high-value scams that remain inadequately resolved are undermining confidence in digital assets. “When enforcement agencies fail to recover proceeds of crime on a timely basis, it acts as a disincentive to a wider use,” noted one financial crime analyst. They say the Raj Kundra Bitcoin case shows how fraudsters exploit loopholes to keep control of illicit wealth.

Industry observers believe that the speedy resolution of such cases is critical to stabilizing market sentiment. If assets are seized and liquidated, victims may be able to recover some of their losses, which will help to rebuild trust in the sector. However, delays run the risk of adding to skepticism around cryptocurrencies, at least among first-time investors.

For now, the Raj Kundra Bitcoin case is a test of India’s enforcement framework. Its outcome could be the difference between regulators being able to increase asset recovery in crypto scams or struggling with long-winding erosion of investor confidence in digital finance.

The post Raj Kundra Accused of Holding 285 Bitcoins from Crypto Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002351-1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010043-23.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Share
USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Whale Alert , at 23:48 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC (approximately US$250 million) on the Solana blockchain .
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:51
Share
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001182-0.50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000498-1.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4202-0.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share

Trending News

More

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

MoonBull Erupts with Explosive Returns as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in California, While Shiba Inu and Snek Make Headlines