Praetorian Group CEO Ramil Ventura Palafox pleads guilty to $200M Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that defrauded 90,000 investors. Ramil Ventura Palafox, the chief executive of Praetorian Group International (PGI), has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.  Prosecutors say that he ran a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that drew more than $201 million from 90,000 investors […] The post Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Praetorian Group CEO Ramil Ventura Palafox pleads guilty to $200M Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that defrauded 90,000 investors. Ramil Ventura Palafox, the chief executive of Praetorian Group International (PGI), has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.  Prosecutors say that he ran a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that drew more than $201 million from 90,000 investors […] The post Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 14:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-2.86%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0177-1.33%
Rank
RAN$0.001083-3.13%

Praetorian Group CEO Ramil Ventura Palafox pleads guilty to $200M Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that defrauded 90,000 investors.

Ramil Ventura Palafox, the chief executive of Praetorian Group International (PGI), has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. 

Prosecutors say that he ran a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that drew more than $201 million from 90,000 investors between 2019 and 2021.

The 60-year-old, a dual citizen of the United States and the Philippines, promised investors daily profits of 0.5% to 3%. In reality, PGI never operated a trading program that was capable of producing such returns. Instead, Palafox ran what is now being described as a “textbook Ponzi scheme”.

How the Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Worked

PGI promoted itself as a high-volume Bitcoin trading platform that used “AI arbitrage” to secure profits. Its marketing materials and a multi-level marketing structure encouraged members to recruit others, which fueled its growth.

Between December 2019 and October 2021, PGI collected $30.3 million in cash and more than 8,000 Bitcoin worth about $171.5 million at the time.

Investors logged into an online portal that displayed fake account balances and fake growth. These updates reassured participants that their funds were safe and growing, even as losses mounted in the background.

The interesting aspect of this scam is that it was similar to other crypto schemes like BitConnect, PlusToken, and OneCoin. 

It promised unrealistic returns, aggressive recruitment and used fake dashboards to deceive investors. By late 2021, PGI collapsed and left investors unable to recover their funds.

Lavish Spending With Investor Funds

Court filings show that Palafox treated investor deposits as his personal bank account. He spent about $3 million on 20 luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, Bentleys, and BMW models.

He bought four homes in Las Vegas and Los Angeles worth over $6 million. Records also show $329,000 spent on penthouse hotel stays and another $3 million on high-end clothing, watches, jewellery and furnishings from brands like Cartier, Rolex, Gucci and Hermes.

At least $800,000 in cash and 100 Bitcoin, valued at $3.3 million at the time, were transferred to a family member. While PGI raised over $201 million, prosecutors estimate that victims collectively lost at least $62.7 million.

SEC and DOJ Crackdown on PGI

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Palafox and PGI in April of this year and accused him of defrauding investors through a crypto and forex Ponzi scheme. 

The SEC noted that PGI collapsed in 2021, and its website was seized after its UK operations were shut down.

The Justice Department’s case resulted in Palafox’s guilty plea this week in Virginia. 

He agreed to repay $62.7 million in restitution to victims. Additionally, He faces sentencing before Judge Leonie M. Brinkema on February 3. Even though the charges carry a maximum of 40 years in prison, his sentence will likely be shorter under federal guidelines.

What Comes Next For Palafox

Palafox is scheduled for sentencing next year. While prosecutors are pushing for a lengthy term, the final sentence will depend on federal guidelines and his plea agreement.

For the 90,000 investors who lost money, restitution of $62.7 million is still on the table. Still, considering the scale of the scheme, many will never recover their full investments.

The PGI case is another case in the long list of crypto frauds that show the need for careful investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally