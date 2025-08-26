Raoul Pal Predicts Crypto Shake-Up: SOL and SUI to Outshine ETH and BTC in 2025 Cycle

Real Vision co-founder Raoul Pal has stirred debate after sharing his thesis on the current market cycle.

According to him, Ethereum (ETH) is set to outperform Bitcoin (BTC), while Solana (SOL) could eclipse Ethereum, and Sui (SUI) may even surpass Solana on the back of its adoption curve.

Bitcoin’s Struggles Give Altcoins an Opening

In an August 25 post on X, Pal laid out his prediction for the full market cycle, stating:

This view, which frames blockchain growth through the lens of an S-curve model, implies newer networks like Solana and Sui have more room for expansion relative to their size. It was made in response to investor Chris Burniske, who had earlier noted that the SOL/ETH and SOL/BTC trading pairs “continue tracking well,” adding that he expects this trend to strengthen given Solana’s recent negative sentiment.

Looking at the cryptocurrencies in question, BTC has slipped to $111,049, marking a 3.5% drop over the past week and extending its monthly losses to nearly 6%. Earlier today, analyst Willy Woo argued that early “OG whales” are a key obstacle to further Bitcoin upside, as their decade-old holdings are creating huge selling pressure that demands billions in fresh capital to absorb. On-chain data shows one such whale rotated $2.6 billion in BTC into ETH just days ago, highlighting substantial profit-taking as well as a punt on a potential Ethereum uptick.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $4,572 after touching an all-time high of $4,946 on August 24, per CoinGecko. Despite the rally, technical analysts have cautioned that bearish RSI divergences and overheated derivatives activity could invite corrections toward the $4,100 zone. But even with the asterisk, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency has outpaced its bigger counterpart over the past week with gains of more than 7%.

Solana Shines Amid Sui Skepticism

Solana has also caught attention, climbing 8% in the last seven days to $196.08, outpacing both ETH and BTC, though it remains 33% below its January peak of $293.

Sui, however, is the most divisive. Trading at $3.45, it is down 2.5% on the week and over 35% below its January high. Critics responding to Pal’s projections argued that the token lacks developer traction and clear demand drivers. However, the former Goldman Sachs executive countered, insisting:

Skeptics like pseudonymous investor “onthewayup” remain unconvinced, warning that Sui’s narrative may prove fleeting without institutional interest or ETF vehicles.

