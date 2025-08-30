Raoul Pal Predicts XRP Will Enter a New Growth Phase Soon

TLDR

  • Raoul Pal predicts XRP is entering a new growth phase as capital rotates out of Bitcoin.
  • Ethereum has already moved into its growth phase, with Solana and Sui expected to follow.
  • XRP has formed a tight triangular pattern, signaling potential for a breakout to higher levels.
  • Pal emphasizes that the global liquidity backdrop supports continued capital flow into altcoins like XRP.
  • Bitcoin’s price surge and capital rotation are expected to drive further growth for XRP and other altcoins.

Raoul Pal, CEO of Global Macro Investor, forecasts a significant growth phase for XRP. He believes the altcoin market is ready for a shift, with XRP positioned to break out as capital moves away from Bitcoin. In his latest analysis, Pal describes the crypto market as a “waiting room,” with various assets poised for growth at different times.

Ethereum’s Move Out of the Waiting Room

Pal highlighted Ethereum’s recent surge, noting that it has already left the “waiting room” and entered its growth phase. Ethereum’s price is up by nearly 70% since July, with a new all-time high reached before a slight retracement. He stressed that other altcoins, like Solana and Sui, are next in line to follow Ethereum’s lead.

As these altcoins prepare for their growth phases, XRP is also making a move toward higher levels. Pal emphasized that XRP is no longer waiting and is instead transitioning into a more advanced stage of growth. His analysis suggests that XRP is ready to break through previous resistance levels and continue its upward momentum.

XRP’s Breakout and Current Price Patterns

XRP’s price struggles this month, with a slight decrease of 3.98%, follow a significant rally in July. Pal shared a long-term chart showing XRP’s price history since 2014, highlighting key consolidation patterns. In the past, these patterns led to explosive breakouts, with XRP surging to new highs.

According to Pal, XRP’s latest price action shows a triangular formation, similar to previous patterns. If XRP breaks above the upper boundary of this structure, it will signal the continuation of the growth trend. Failure to hold this structure could lead to a retracement toward the breakout zone around $1.7 to $2.

Pal’s outlook for XRP price aligns with broader market dynamics. He sees Bitcoin’s price surge to new all-time highs as a precursor to altcoin growth. As capital flows out of Bitcoin, investors typically look to altcoins for potential opportunities. This rotation could fuel XRP’s growth as part of a larger altcoin season.

Bitcoin’s Role in Altcoin Growth and Global Liquidity

Bitcoin’s long-term correlation with the global money supply growth plays a significant role in altcoin movements. Pal noted that Bitcoin often leads the way as liquidity expands, followed by capital flowing into altcoins like XRP. He suggested that investors should focus on this broader pattern rather than looking for short-term timing.

Additionally, Pal emphasized the global liquidity backdrop, citing major debt rollovers in the U.S., China, Japan, and Europe. These factors are expected to maintain liquidity and support capital flow into risk assets. He also highlighted the growing acceptance of crypto by Wall Street and regulatory improvements as key drivers of market growth.

Pal concludes that the crypto cycle has more room to run, predicting that the bull market could extend into 2026. He believes that a slowing global business cycle will ensure that central banks keep liquidity flowing, supporting ongoing capital inflows into the crypto market.

