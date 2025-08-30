Raoul Pal’s “Waiting Room” Theory Returns With XRP And DOGE

The signals align on the altcoin market. While bitcoin and Ethereum take a pause, XRP and Dogecoin position themselves at the forefront of speculative bets. Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs and founder of Real Vision, mentions an imminent transition of the current cycle. In an analysis shared on X, he revives his concept of "Crypto Waiting Room" and points to a possible breakout from consolidation for these two assets. Investors, for their part, watch for the trigger signal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.