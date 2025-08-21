Rare Bitcoin Bull Signal Nears Activation; Analyst Says It Has Never Failed

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/21 23:47
Bitcoin
BTC$112,113.41-1.65%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05631-3.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021801-1.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03794-1.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02749+2.76%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002677+8.11%

A long-term Bitcoin indicator tracked by analyst bitcoindata21 is close to flashing again, pointing to the possibility of another price surge. The signal is triggered whenever the market touches a yellow upward trendline that has historically marked the beginning of major rallies. This observation comes at a time of subdued sentiment in the crypto market, with growing fears of a bear phase that could see Bitcoin dip below the $100K level. Bitcoin is currently holding at $113,300, down 0.15% over the past day, while its weekly chart shows a 4.71% loss. Meanwhile, bitcoindata21 is offering hope for another round of green trading days based on technical analysis. Historical Precedent The accompanying chart shows multiple past instances when Bitcoin tagged this trendline, each followed by decisive upward momentum. Specifically, from early 2017 to 2021, and again in 2023, every contact with the line preceded meaningful gains. The analyst emphasized that the signal “has never failed so far.” In the current setup, Bitcoin is trading around $113,000, while the chart suggests the next touch of the trendline is imminent. The analyst is confident that history will repeat and that the event will serve as the trigger for the next leg higher. bitcoindata21's Bitcoin chartbitcoindata21's Bitcoin chart What to Expect from Bitcoin Commenting on bitcoindata21’s post, one X user remarked that the comeback could see Bitcoin hit $145,000. Notably, other market watchers are also using technical indicators to call for a rebound. At the same time, some believe there is still a risk of a significant dip. For instance, analyst CasiTrades has warned of a likely drop to $88K if Bitcoin bulls fail to maintain a price above the $122,000 level. CasiTrades, a technical analyst with over a decade of experience, believes Bitcoin completed Wave 1 of a corrective pattern at $112,500 and is now in a Wave 2 rebound. This bounce could push BTC toward the $119,900–$121,900 range, but failure to break higher may trigger a steep Wave 3 decline. However, if Bitcoin surpasses its $124,500 high, the bearish outlook would be invalidated. Meanwhile, Michael XBT, another veteran market watcher, believes calling for a major dump at this stage is premature. https://twitter.com/MichaelXBT/status/1958202430018953266 "Road to $1M BTC Remains Intact" Regardless of Bitcoin’s short-term patterns, there is almost a consensus regarding its long-term uptrend. Many expect Bitcoin to potentially experience a 10X price surge in the coming years. For instance, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has joined other industry leaders in predicting that Bitcoin could reach $1 million within the next five years.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project