Ray Dalio names 3 must-have assets in an ‘All Weather Portfolio’

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has outlined a strategy to help investors navigate uncertain markets, highlighting three key assets he sees as essential in building what he calls an “All Weather Portfolio.”
In an X post on September 10, recapping his Reddit Q&A session, Dalio stressed that instead of trying to predict market movements, investors should focus on constructing a portfolio that performs consistently across different economic environments.
The investor explained that various assets thrive under different conditions, making diversification the cornerstone of long-term resilience.
Dalio’s recommended assets
According to the Bridgewater Associates founder, equities tend to deliver the strongest returns during periods of economic growth.
Conversely, when growth slows, bonds typically provide stability and offset losses from riskier assets. Meanwhile, gold often plays a crucial role during periods of inflation or when currencies weaken, acting as a haven in turbulent times.
By balancing exposure across these three asset classes, Dalio argued that investors can reduce risk and avoid the pitfalls of betting on a single outcome. In his view, such a portfolio can withstand a wide range of scenarios, from booms to recessions, and from stable currencies to inflationary shocks.
Notably, Dalio shared these insights at a time when he had warned of an impending economic collapse, citing unsustainable levels of public debt. The economy also sits on edge ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut, which Dalio believes could impact select assets.
As reported by Finbold, Dalio projected weaker short-term rates and a softer dollar, particularly against gold, while long-term yields could climb, steepening the curve. In such conditions, stocks may struggle despite monetary easing, as investors remain cautious of debt and rising stagflation risks.
Disclaimer: The featured image in this article is for illustrative purposes only and may not accurately reflect the true likeness of the individuals depicted.
Source: https://finbold.com/ray-dalio-names-3-must-have-assets-in-an-all-weather-portfolio/