Ray Dalio warned of runaway debt potentially harming the US economy and trust in the dollar. He suggested a 10% portfolio allocation to gold as a safe haven and a de facto reserve currency.Ray Dalio warned of runaway debt potentially harming the US economy and trust in the dollar. He suggested a 10% portfolio allocation to gold as a safe haven and a de facto reserve currency.

Ray Dalio predicts gold and non-fiat currencies will rise as safe-haven assets

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 00:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009985-1.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005068+1.17%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012359-5.57%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4159-5.28%
Raydium
RAY$3.15-3.31%

Ray Dalio predicted gold and non-fiat currencies would gain strength as a store-of-value asset. The founder of Bridgewater did not explicitly mention crypto, but focused on demand for safe-haven investments. 

Ray Dalio, hedge fund manager and founder of Bridgewater, predicted gold and non-fiat currencies would face increasing demand as a store of value. He noted fiat currencies may be facing debt pressures, pushing a flight to safe-haven investments. 

We are going to see non-fiat currencies become a more important store of wealth and money,’ said Dalio, suggesting investors may allocate up to 10% of their portfolios to gold. The safe-haven sentiment already pushed gold over $3,700 per ounce. 

Dalio did not specifically mention crypto or BTC, though multiple coins are non-inflationary and BTC aims to act like sound money. 

Dalio: All fiat currencies will lose their appeal

Dalio spoke at the FutureChina Global Forum 2025, warning about excessive spending and a debt spiral, leaving the US Government unsustainable, potentially facing a major fiscal crisis. Based on growing inflation and uncertainty, fiat currencies will not be suitable for a store of value. 

Dalio urged investors to diversify, allocating up to 10% of portfolios to gold. The recent warning coincides with a recent trend of concerns with mortgage payments, as Cryptopolitan reported

Dalio noted the risks are not limited to or unique to the USA, but may affect other countries, like France, Japan, and China. 

Ray Dalio: gold, non-fiat currencies will become stronger as a store of valueThe dollar index fell by 10% for the year to date, though other currencies have lost their positions against gold, leaving the metal acting as a reserve currency. | Source: TradingView

The dollar index has indeed shown a dramatic 10% drop in the year-to-date. However, other currencies have also weakened against gold, making the precious metal the second-largest reserve currency globally.

During this period, gold, S&P500, and BTC were all rising in unison, as traders looked for an offset to inflation and sources of active growth, as well as security. BTC has gone through periods where it behaved more like a risky tech stock, but is also growing its influence as a store of value. 

Beyond crypto, there are a few non-fiat assets that could fit the description. Silver has also expanded to its highest level since 2011, and is expected to break out above $50 for the first time in history. While the hype for silver lags behind gold, the metal has received attention as an alternative. 

The USA may face low demand for new debt

Despite record index performance, Dalio believes overspending is catching up with the US economy. He estimated that the government would need to place another $12T in debt to cover the growing deficit, interest payments, and roll-over of previous maturing debt. 

However, the global market does not have this type of demand for US debt, creating an imbalance. 

The dollar remains a highly active medium of exchange, boosted by global trade, with few competitors emerging at this stage. Dalio noted the rising role of the Yuan may take some shine off the dollar, but not challenge its primacy.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally