Razorpay Becomes First Indian Aggregator to Enable Apple Pay

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 23:09
CROSS
CROSS$0.25141+10.00%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153--%

TLDRs;

  • Razorpay integrates Apple Pay, becoming the first Indian aggregator to enable global transactions for domestic businesses.
  • Mokobara and Akasa Air among first brands to use Apple Pay via Razorpay, targeting cross-border shoppers.
  • Beta testing showed 5,000+ transactions processed with a 95% success rate, reducing cart abandonment risks.
  • Apple Pay launch follows Razorpay’s reverse flip back to India, aligning with IPO ambitions and fintech growth.

Razorpay, India’s homegrown fintech giant, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian payment aggregator to integrate Apple Pay for global transactions.

This marks a crucial step forward for Indian brands seeking to tap into international markets and offer their customers more seamless, secure checkout options.

The Bengaluru-based payments platform confirmed on Tuesday that businesses using Razorpay, including lifestyle brand Mokobara and airline Akasa Air, can now accept Apple Pay from customers abroad. With this integration, Razorpay is addressing one of the largest pain points in e-commerce: high cart abandonment.

According to industry research, nearly 87% of online shoppers in Asia Pacific abandoned their carts in the final quarter of 2024, largely due to inconvenient or limited payment methods.

During its two-week beta phase, Razorpay processed over 5,000 Apple Pay transactions and achieved an impressive 95% success rate, underscoring the platform’s readiness for wider adoption.

Tackling Cart Abandonment Challenges

For Indian businesses expanding internationally, friction at checkout has long been a stumbling block. Limited access to global payment solutions often forces buyers to drop out midway, costing merchants millions in lost revenue.

By enabling Apple Pay, Razorpay aims to provide a smoother, one-click payment experience that reduces checkout hesitations and builds customer trust. With Apple Pay’s built-in security features, including biometric authentication, Indian merchants stand to gain not just from higher conversion rates but also from stronger fraud protection.

Razorpay’s leadership believes this step will help Indian brands compete on a more level playing field with global counterparts.

Razorpay’s Broader Strategic Moves

The Apple Pay integration comes just after Razorpay completed its reverse flip in May , shifting its parent company’s base from the United States back to India.

Approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Reserve Bank of India, this move aligns Razorpay’s legal and operational presence with its home market, a trend increasingly seen among Indian startups preparing for eventual IPOs.

The fintech unicorn, valued at $8 billion and backed by major investors like Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, GIC, and Ribbit Capital, has raised approximately $742 million to date. Its decision to redomicile in India reflects both regulatory reforms that streamline such processes and the growing maturity of India’s capital markets.

The combination of domestic regulatory alignment and global payment integrations suggests Razorpay is laying the groundwork for its next phase: deeper international expansion and a potential public listing.

A Signal for India’s Fintech Future

Razorpay’s Apple Pay launch highlights India’s growing influence in global fintech. By enabling international transactions through a payment method trusted by millions worldwide, the company is sending a strong signal that Indian startups can build world-class financial infrastructure.

As consumer behavior shifts toward faster, mobile-first payments, integrations like this will likely become standard expectations rather than added features.

For now, however, Razorpay has positioned itself as a first mover, setting a precedent for other payment players in India’s rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem.

 

The post Razorpay Becomes First Indian Aggregator to Enable Apple Pay appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why