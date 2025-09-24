The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season. Real Madrid via Getty Images Spanish league leader Real Madrid is gearing up for their first real test of the domestic calendar as the club prepares to take on city rivals and neighbours Atlético Madrid in the season’s first Derbi Madrileño at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, September 27th. The game will kick-off at 4:15pm CEST, 10:15am ET, against Diego Simeone’s Atlético, who have won only one of their first five league fixtures this season. The Rojiblancos also have the disadvantage of playing their midweek fixture against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours after Real Madrid concluded their meeting with Levante. In comparison, Real Madrid has now made it six straight wins to begin their season in La Liga. The 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday was the latest in an incredible run to begin the campaign, with Xabi Alonso settling in immediately. Curiously, Los Blancos will be looking to end a run of four games without a win at the Metropolitano. Their last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat, though there was a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 tie on aggregate in the Champions League, and was preceded by a 1-1 draw last September and two consecutive defeats, 4-2 in the Copa del Rey in January 2024 and a 3-1 loss in September 2023. Their last win in this fixture came in September 2022, when Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid team news vs. Atlético Madrid The headline fitness update for Xabi Alonso comes regarding two midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as both have come back into the fray. Bellingham played 22 minutes against Levante, while Camavinga played 11, and both continue to rebuild their fitness. The same… The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season. Real Madrid via Getty Images Spanish league leader Real Madrid is gearing up for their first real test of the domestic calendar as the club prepares to take on city rivals and neighbours Atlético Madrid in the season’s first Derbi Madrileño at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, September 27th. The game will kick-off at 4:15pm CEST, 10:15am ET, against Diego Simeone’s Atlético, who have won only one of their first five league fixtures this season. The Rojiblancos also have the disadvantage of playing their midweek fixture against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours after Real Madrid concluded their meeting with Levante. In comparison, Real Madrid has now made it six straight wins to begin their season in La Liga. The 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday was the latest in an incredible run to begin the campaign, with Xabi Alonso settling in immediately. Curiously, Los Blancos will be looking to end a run of four games without a win at the Metropolitano. Their last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat, though there was a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 tie on aggregate in the Champions League, and was preceded by a 1-1 draw last September and two consecutive defeats, 4-2 in the Copa del Rey in January 2024 and a 3-1 loss in September 2023. Their last win in this fixture came in September 2022, when Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win. Real Madrid team news vs. Atlético Madrid The headline fitness update for Xabi Alonso comes regarding two midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as both have come back into the fray. Bellingham played 22 minutes against Levante, while Camavinga played 11, and both continue to rebuild their fitness. The same…

Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Atlético Madrid

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 11:22
Real Madrid have had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season.

Real Madrid via Getty Images

Spanish league leader Real Madrid is gearing up for their first real test of the domestic calendar as the club prepares to take on city rivals and neighbours Atlético Madrid in the season’s first Derbi Madrileño at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday, September 27th.

The game will kick-off at 4:15pm CEST, 10:15am ET, against Diego Simeone’s Atlético, who have won only one of their first five league fixtures this season. The Rojiblancos also have the disadvantage of playing their midweek fixture against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours after Real Madrid concluded their meeting with Levante.

In comparison, Real Madrid has now made it six straight wins to begin their season in La Liga. The 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday was the latest in an incredible run to begin the campaign, with Xabi Alonso settling in immediately.

Curiously, Los Blancos will be looking to end a run of four games without a win at the Metropolitano. Their last visit ended in a 1-0 defeat, though there was a penalty shoot-out win after a 1-1 tie on aggregate in the Champions League, and was preceded by a 1-1 draw last September and two consecutive defeats, 4-2 in the Copa del Rey in January 2024 and a 3-1 loss in September 2023. Their last win in this fixture came in September 2022, when Rodrygo and Fede Valverde were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win.

Real Madrid team news vs. Atlético Madrid

The headline fitness update for Xabi Alonso comes regarding two midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as both have come back into the fray. Bellingham played 22 minutes against Levante, while Camavinga played 11, and both continue to rebuild their fitness.

The same is the case for Endrick Felipe. The Brazilian forward suffered a hamstring injury late last season but returned to the squad last weekend. While he is further behind Camavinga and Bellingham in his recovery, he could be a useful tool to have off the bench in case of emergency.

On the injury front, the only players ruled out for certain are primarily defensive absentees. Left-back Ferland Mendy remains out and yet to make his debut under new coach Xabi Alonso, while Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold also remain sidelined after picking up muscle injuries in recent weeks.

Real Madrid expected lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid’s expected lineup vs. Atlético Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras; Aurélien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde; Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

The only major doubt with the team selection comes on the right wing, where Xabi Alonso faces a dilemma. With three options available, Alonso could opt for teenager Franco Mastantuono who has impressed with his minutes so far this campaign but is yet to register a goal or assist. Alternatively, he could turn to the ever-reliable Brahim Díaz or the inconsistent Rodrygo Goes.

Beyond that, the starting line-up looks to pick itself for this fixture, the biggest test yet of the 2025/26 calendar for Real Madrid’s new coach. He is unlikely to gamble on the fitness of the likes of Eduardo Camavinga or Jude Bellingham, who will be kept on the bench and used as powerful threats to change the game if needed.

The likes of Fran García, Raúl Asencio, Dani Ceballos and Gonzalo García have all featured in recent weeks, but will resume their usual roles on the substitutes’ bench to add depth to the squad.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/samleveridge/2025/09/23/real-madrid-expected-lineup-and-team-news-vs-atltico-madrid/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
