Real Madrid Expected Lineup, Team News Vs. Liverpool, Champions League

Real Madrid lost on their last visit to Anfield a year ago. Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League continues to throw up some thrilling battles between Europe’s biggest soccer clubs, and this week it gives spectators a clash on Merseyside as Premier League champions Liverpool welcome La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Anfield will host the fixture on Tuesday, November 4th, at 8pm GMT (4pm ET), as part of the fourth round of fixtures of the league stage of the Champions League.

The game will be of particular importance for coach Xabi Alonso, who will return to Anfield. The Spanish ex-midfielder made 210 appearances over five years at the club, also scoring 19 goals in the process.

Also returning to their former home will be Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Liverpool vice-captain abandoned his boyhood club to instead join Los Blancos in a controversial transfer this summer.

In spite of defeat last time they visited Anfield only a year ago, Real Madrid’s recent record against Liverpool is emphatic, winning seven of their last 11 competitive meetings, with one draw and just three defeats.

Games between these two teams have tended to be entertaining for the neutral, with Kylian Mbappé dramatically missing a penalty last time. In 2023, Real Madrid scored five in a 5-2 win, and Liverpool also recorded a memorable 4-0 victory in 2008.

Real Madrid team news vs. Liverpool

Coach Xabi Alonso has a number of defensive absences to handle with two of his veterans already confirmed to be absent as both Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger are not expected back until at least the end of the month.

Arguably his toughest decision will come in defence where he must choose between continuing with Fede Valverde at right-back or bringing in former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has not started a game since a hamstring injury picked up in September, though he is now fit and available.

There could also be further defensive absentees. David Alaba has not featured since pulling a muscle against Getafe and could remain sidelined for this game as well.

The rest of the squad will be fit and available for Real Madrid, with no further injury concerns reported. Reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will also return to the squad after serving a suspension in La Liga after being sent off in the fracas at the Clásico.

Real Madrid expected lineup vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid’s expected lineup vs. Liverpool: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Álvaro Carreras; Fede Valverde, Aurélien Tchouameni; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

The expectation is that Alexander-Arnold will come into the team and start on the right of defence in what will be only his eighth start since joining Real Madrid from Liverpool ahead of the Club World Cup this summer.

Another call for Xabi Alonso to make will be on the right flank, where Turkish star Arda Güler could return to the team in place of Franco Mastantuono, who was chosen ahead of Güler and Brahim Díaz for the win over Valencia.

Those two attacking options will be likely options off the bench, alongside Brazilian international Rodrygo Goes and Spanish forward Gonzalo García. There could also be reinforcements in midfield from Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos.