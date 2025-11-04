ExchangeDEX+
Real Madrid Versus Liverpool Champions League Line Ups

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 15:28
Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Getty Images

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso will continue to field Vinicius Jr. in his starting line up despite the Brazilian’s tantrum in El Clasico.

This means the number 7 will get the nod at Anfield on Tuesday night, as the 15-time winner of the competition takes on Liverpool in a mouthwatering Champions League league phase clash.

Vinicius threw a tantrum after being brought off during an impressive 2-1 win over Madrid’s eternal rival FC Barcelona last month, which led to criticism from legends such as Rivaldo for Alonso and an apology from the Ballon d’Or runner up.

Alonso warned that he would speak with Vinicius later, and that if he was dropped for subsequent matches against Valencia and Liverpool, the move would be based on a technical decision rather than acting as a punishment.

As we know, Vinicius started against Valencia on Saturday in a rousing 4-0 win at the Bernabeu, where he missed a penalty, and will also be on the left wing in northern England on Tuesday night.

In a three-man attack, Kylian Mbappe is the central striker while Arda Guler is on the right meaning no space for Rodrygo once more.

It remains to be seen if Guler acts as a right winger or, as he is one of four midfielders alongside Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, who collectively give Madrid a lot of skill and muscle.

Thibaut Courtois is the goalkeeper of course, and there is no start for summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold at his former home.

That’s because Fede Valverde is the right back, joined by Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao and Alvaro Carreras on the defensive line.

What Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said

“It’s a classic, a great European football match, for history and for the present. It’s a game that the fans like to watch. Both Trent and I have our history in Liverpool. He always knows how to return to a place where you have been loved so much.

“I try not to let the emotions get too much of me because I want to be focused on the match, so that it doesn’t change my preparation and the connection with the players. I try to distance myself from the emotionality of these games at Anoeta or at Anfield to be more focused on work.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomsanderson/2025/11/04/real-madrid-versus-liverpool-champions-league-line-ups/

