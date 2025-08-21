The post Reborn Coffee to Accept Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Reborn Coffee revealed its plan to introduce cryptocurrency payments at select Southern California locations in 2025. This initiative aims to offer customers more flexible payment options by integrating digital currencies at the point of sale. The initiative highlights Reborn Coffee’s dedication to innovation and broadening payment options within its stores. The pilot program will help evaluate customer interest and the practicality of using crypto for everyday coffee purchases.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.