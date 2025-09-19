Recent Polls Shows 85% Of New Crypto Investors Favour Layer Brett Over Dogecoin This Month

The crypto market is shifting fast. A recent set of polls shows that 85% of new investors now prefer Layer Brett over Dogecoin. This marks a major change for meme coin buyers, as Dogecoin has long been the most well-known choice.

Analysts say the trend is clear: investors want new projects that bring both community fun and real blockchain power. Want to know why so many are moving to Layer Brett? Keep reading.

Investors show clear preference for Layer Brett in September

Recent polls show that Layer Brett is becoming the first choice for new crypto investors this month, leaving Dogecoin behind. Dogecoin has always enjoyed strong recognition, but the tide is shifting.

While Dogecoin still gets attention thanks to its history and association with Elon Musk, many traders no longer see it as a coin that can deliver fresh rewards. Instead, the spotlight is now firmly on Layer Brett, which offers more than just meme power.

Layer Brett operates on Ethereum’s Layer 2 network, enabling faster transactions and lower fees compared to older meme coins. This technical advantage matters to traders who are tired of waiting for confirmations or paying high gas costs.

Analysts note that younger investors especially prefer tokens that combine fun with real utility. That is precisely what Layer Brett is promising: a meme token with practical speed and low-cost scalability.

Community involvement also sets Layer Brett apart. Instead of relying on hype from one or two celebrities, the project builds its base around open campaigns and reward systems.

New buyers feel part of a growing ecosystem rather than just passive holders, and that difference has created stronger loyalty compared to Dogecoin’s slower progress.

Dogecoin loses investors to presale tokens

Dogecoin continues to appear in headlines, especially with the recent push for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Still, price action tells a different story. DOGE has been stuck around the $0.21 level for weeks with minimal trading volume.

For a market that relies on excitement and momentum, stagnation of this nature can deter investors. Traders want new stories, new rewards, and most of all, real chances for returns.

That is where presale tokens like Layer Brett are stepping in. The project has already raised over $3.7 million during its presale phase, showing clear buying power from retail traders. Analysts point out that this level of early funding reflects growing confidence in Brett’s future as both a meme token and a utility-driven coin.

Compared to Dogecoin, which lacks staking or structured incentives, Brett offers features that keep investors active and engaged. The difference is striking. Dogecoin may still hold a place in the crypto world as the original meme coin, but the market is signaling that fresh projects with clear utility are now more attractive.

Presale tokens, such as Layer Brett, offer not only cheaper entry points but also higher potential rewards. For many new investors, that makes the choice simple.

Factors that influence investors to pick Layer Brett over Dogecoin

Analysts and polls highlight three clear reasons:

Staking rewards – LBRETT offers over 691% APY in staking. This reward is attracting investors seeking passive income, which Dogecoin does not offer. Low entry price – At $0.0058 per token, investors see Layer Brett as an easy entry compared to Dogecoin’s higher cost. Layer 2 advantage – Transactions on LBRETT are fast. Ethereum congestion has long been a problem, and LayerBrett solves this by building on Layer 2.

Industry watchers like Nate Geraci and Eric Balchunas note that the future of meme coins will depend on whether they can connect culture with real blockchain tools. On this front, Layer Brett is already ahead of Dogecoin.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.