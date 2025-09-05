Record $3.6B in ETH Awaits Staking as Validator Queues Grow

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:31
B
B$0.61023-8.89%
Capverse
CAP$0.06888+0.84%
Triathon
GROW$0.017-29.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017822-0.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.1611+4.32%
Ethereum
ETH$4,281.04-4.19%

Key Highlights

  • $3.6B in ETH waits for staking, highest level since Shanghai upgrade.
  • Entry requests surpass exits for the first time since July 2025.
  • Stakers face ~15-day wait before assets become active.

Ethereum Staking Demand Surges to Record Highs

The Ethereum network is experiencing a major shift in staking dynamics, with requests to enter staking now surpassing exits for the first time since July 2025. Validator queues are at their highest levels since the Shanghai upgrade in 2023, which introduced withdrawals for staked ETH.

Ethereum network validator staking queue. Source: Validator Queue

According to Validator Queue data, as of September 4, 2025, there are 826,876 ETH (≈$3.6B) waiting to be staked, compared to 815,757 ETH (≈$3.55B) in the exit queue.

This marks the first time since July 22 that staking inflows have outpaced outflows, signaling renewed confidence in Ethereum’s staking ecosystem.

Ethereum network validator staking queue for the last 90 days. Source: Validator Queue

Queues Stretch to 15 Days as Demand Rises

Staking provider Everstake noted:

Because of this unprecedented demand, new stakers must now wait about 15 days before their ETH becomes fully active on the network.

Despite the congestion, analysts expect the total amount of staked ETH to remain relatively stable at over 36 million ETH, as entry and exit volumes are nearly balanced.

Ethereum Price Remains Strong

At the time of writing, Ethereum — the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $4,352, according to TradingView.

With staking demand surging and queues at historic highs, investors see Ethereum’s staking model as a cornerstone of its long-term value proposition, combining security, liquidity, and yield for participants.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10892/record-3-6-b-in-eth-awaits-staking-as-validator-queues-grow

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play. On…
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.06529-3.28%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03599-4.40%
L1
L1$0.007834--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 00:07
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001258-5.05%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003031-5.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share
Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Latest inflation data suggest that the Fed will likely remain conservative in its rate cuts, far short of Trump’s preferred 1% level. Latest inflation data hurt the chances that the Fed might cut rates more than expected. On Thursday, September…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.262-1.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-2.03%
Farcana
FAR$0.000288+2.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/05 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M

Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash