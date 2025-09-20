The Bitcoin network has never been stronger. Its mining difficulty has just reached an all-time high at 142.3 trillion, up 29.6% since January. This figure reflects both the rise in hashrate power and the growing pressure on mining companies. While the blockchain strengthens against potential attacks, technical and economic requirements impose an increasingly tough selection among sector players. L’article Record Hashrate And Difficulty Reshape Mining Landscape est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. The Bitcoin network has never been stronger. Its mining difficulty has just reached an all-time high at 142.3 trillion, up 29.6% since January. This figure reflects both the rise in hashrate power and the growing pressure on mining companies. While the blockchain strengthens against potential attacks, technical and economic requirements impose an increasingly tough selection among sector players. L’article Record Hashrate And Difficulty Reshape Mining Landscape est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.