Rectitude Holdings Signs Approximately $32.6 Million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Rectitude Holdings announced that it had signed a standby equity purchase agreement of approximately US$32.6 million with Constantinople Limited to launch a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The funds raised will be used to purchase Bitcoin and hold it for the long term.

